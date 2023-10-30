 Skip to main content
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV just had its price cut from $750 to $580

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.
Samsung

As one of its early Black Friday deals, Best Buy has a Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV for $170 off bringing it down to $580. That’s a fantastic price for such a large 4K TV and is sure to be one of the more popular TV deals at the moment. If you’re keen to learn more about the deal, keep reading while we explain all about the TV. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there so you can trust in all its TVs. With the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV, you get excellent picture quality for a 4K display. It upscales well with the Crystal Processor 4K helping matters. It also has a PurColor Crystal Display which fine-tunes colors to how they’re meant to look while a direct lit panel helps fine-tune blacks and whites as well.

There’s also HDR support so you get a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even when handling dark scenery. While a standard 4K TV won’t rival the best TVs any more, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV does ensure you get an exceptional 4K experience and — of course — it’s a huge TV compared to others in this price range.

In terms of smart features, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV is also very easy to use. It has a Universal Guide which provides you with tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant if you prefer to use your voice to control the TV with the Tizen OS proving very easy to use. Apple AirPlay 2 is also supported so you can cast across content from your Apple devices such as videos, music, photos, and more.

Thanks to such useful features, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV is an excellent addition to your living room. It normally costs $750 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $580 so you’re saving $170 and scoring a huge TV for the price. Check it out now if it sounds like the right purchase for your situation. You won’t regret it.

