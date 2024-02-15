This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is discounted from $750 to $550

If you want a large TV for less, Best Buy has the TV deals for you. You can currently buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV for $550 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $750. A great deal on a huge TV from a well-respected brand, this TV is perfect if you have the space and money to spare. Want to know more? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV

Once you’ve checked what size TV will fit in your living space, you can’t go wrong with buying the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV. From one of the best TV brands, you get great picture quality and a lot more.

It offers a PurColor Crystal Display so you can enjoy colors fine-tuned to how they are meant to be seen. There’s also a Direct Lit panel which helps you see the blacks and whites fine-tuned for enhanced contrast while the Crystal Processor 4K will upscale any non-4K content so it looks great. There’s also HDR to expand the wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even when watching something dark.

In terms of smart functionality, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV has Amazon Alexa support as well as Google Assistant so you can speak your commands rather than solely use the remote. It’s a real timesaver when searching for stuff rather than having to tap many buttons to look something up. A Universal Guide makes it simple to find whatever you watch including tailored recommendations as you view. It’s the kind of stuff you’ll see within the best TVs.

Any time you want to stream anything from other devices, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV has Apple AirPlay 2 so you can easily cast content from all your Apple devices at the touch of a button.

With all the essentials you could need at this price, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV is usually $750. Right now, it’s down to $550 at Best Buy making it an incredibly irresistible purchase for anyone who wants a large 4K TV for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

