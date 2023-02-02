 Skip to main content
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is $120 off, delivered by the Super Bowl

Jennifer Allen
By

Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing at the moment with the big game coming up fast. That means this is the ideal time to upgrade your TV to something truly special for less. Right now at Samsung, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV for $680 working out at a saving of $120 off the usual price of $800. A great TV from an equally great manufacturer, it’s a reliable bet for anyone looking to watch the football or simply enjoy movies in style. Here’s a look at why it’s worth it or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV

Samsung features prominently among the best TV deals while also being an excellent option to pursue. It’s always worth remembering that Samsung is one of the best TV brands around for a multitude of reasons. The Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV has everything you could need from a large screen TV.

For instance, there’s its Crystal Processor 4K which upscales non-4K content to make you feel like you’re getting nearly the same experience as with 4K sources. The same processor also makes it easier to navigate the Universal Guide to help you find exactly what you want to watch quickly and in a way that’s intuitive for the whole family. HDR offers up a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes, so the 75-inch picture looks truly gorgeous at all times. Crystal display technology means it’s fine-tuned to give you a more naturally crisp and vivid picture than the competition, so it potentially rivals some of the best TVs.

For gamers, a dedicated auto game mode means the screen is automatically optimized with minimal input lag. It all comes together to give you a smoother experience with no risk of motion blur while providing you with a great picture as you play. Moments of downtime are the perfect chance to use its Alexa support, along with Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2. It’s a truly well-rounded TV for your living room.

Normally priced at $800, the Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV is currently down to $680 when you buy direct from Samsung. A saving of $120 has just made this already appealing TV even more tempting. Buy it now and you can enjoy superior picture quality across all your favorite shows and movies.

