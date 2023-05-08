When it comes to smart TV deals, or even the best Samsung TV deals, the cream of the crop is always either an OLED or QLED panel. Of course, they are similar, in terms of the technology used, however, there is a stark difference in picture quality. To better understand, you’ll need a QLED vs. OLED guide. But before we delve too deep into the particulars there, now’s a great time to mention that Walmart has a phenomenal 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV at an incredible discount — it’s over $300 off. Normally $1,400, it’s yours today for just $1,098, and according to the tracker over 100 people currently have the TV in their shopping carts. You better hurry, if you’re interested.

Why You Should Buy the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV

QLED stands for the term Quantum Light-Emitting Diode, which essentially means it’s an LED technology that displays brightness and color on the panel using tiny nanoparticles, called quantum dots. That’s why it’s also referred to as quantum-dot technology. QLED TVs, like Samsung’s 75-inch Q60B, offer exceptional brightness, incredible sharpness, and longer lifespans. But the real question is, what does the TV included in this deal have to offer?

This Quantum Dot HDR TV, offers dual LED backlights for even better brightness, with 100% color volume for better tonal accuracy. So, the pixels don’t wash out even at higher brightness settings and with brighter colors. Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology provides a crisp, clear, and fluid frame rate whether you’re playing games or watching a high-octane action movie.

It also features multiple voice assistants, so you can use your favorite or preferred platform to control media, and engage in other ways — like commanding connected smart home devices. Moreover, the Quantum Processor Lite is a Samsung addition that handles 4K upscaling for older content so that everything looks high-quality on this panel. It combines nicely with the OTS Lite surround audio system that provides a 3D audio experience for a more immersive and cinematic home theater setup.

Normally $1,400, the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV is yours for just $1,098, which is over $300 off the regular price. That’s an excellent deal for any panel of this size, let alone a QLED with vibrant colors and high brightness options, and from Samsung to boot. Hurry though, all indications point to this selling out fast. Walmart lists how many people have added this deal to their cart and there are quite a few, at over 100 currently.

