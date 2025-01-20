 Skip to main content
This monolithic Samsung OLED TV is over 50% off today

Amazing Deal The Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV on a white background.
Best Buys reigns supreme as one of the last brick-and-mortar electronics frontiers. It’s also one of the best places to score an awesome deal on a big TV, and as luck would have it, we tracked down the markdown of all TV markdowns earlier today: Right now, when you take home or order the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $1,600.

The full MSRP on this model is $3,300, and nothing says “Welcome to our living room,” like saving $1,700 on a monstrous OLED.

Why you should buy the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series

The Samsung S84D model is actually a Best Buy exclusive, though the only difference between this set and the mainstream S85D Series is the S84D includes a 30W 2.1 speaker system. When it comes to picture quality, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor AI Gen 2 does a ton of heavy lifting when it comes to frame-by-frame optimization and image upscaling. The result is a WOLED panel that renders gorgeous colors, excellent black levels, and rock-solid SDR brightness, too.

The S84D Series is an excellent choice for HDR performance, too, especially when it comes to HDR-encoded games. Add in this Samsung set’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity and class-leading VRR support, and this OLED monster becomes a real no-brainer for all things PS5, Xbox, and PC. Plus, there’s a built-in Game Mode that goes the extra mile in reducing input lag and increasing response time.

The S84D uses Samsung’s Tizen OS for UI elements and streaming content. Delivering a simple and intuitive dashboard of apps and other web-connected features, you’ll have zero issues connecting to Netflix, mirroring content via AirPlay, and controlling the S84D via Alexa or Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

Take $1,700 off the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series OLED when you purchase at Best Buy today. You should also take a look at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more markdowns on top sets!

