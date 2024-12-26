This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV has a whopping $1,500 discount

If a new home theater setup is in your 2025 plans, allow us to draw your attention to this incredible Samsung TV offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the 77-inch Samsung S84 Series OLED, you’ll only wind up paying $1,800. Yes, that sounds like a lot, but when you consider this TV usually sells for upwards of $3,000, the savings become all the more apparent.

We also have an entire list of Samsung deals for you to look through, which could save you money on a new phone, tablet, or TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series

With its wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and impeccable motion clarity, the Samsung S84D is a godsend for those looking to score a massive TV for a great price. Thanks to the self-emissive engineering that goes into an OLED screen, the S84D Series manages to pull off some very convincing 4K upscaling. With Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer onboard, the S84D is constantly optimizing the image to provide as much detail as possible.

The S84D Series is a phenomenal gaming TV, too. Thanks to FreeSync Premium support, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo tech, and the TV’s native 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll be treated to low input lag and fast response times when hooking up a console or gaming PC to this bad boy. We’re also glad to see that the S84D Series is compatible with Dolby Atmos and supports Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite feature for enhanced audio.

Apps and screen mirroring are handled by Samsung’s Tizen OS partnership. The Tizen UI is easy to navigate and packed with features, plus access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. While we wish this TV were as cheap as it is today all the time, that’s just not the case. We have to take advantage of a deal when we see one!

Order the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series OLED today for only $1,800, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more discounts on top brands.