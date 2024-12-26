 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV has a whopping $1,500 discount

By
Amazing Deal The Samsung 77-inch S84D Series OLED.
Best Buy

If a new home theater setup is in your 2025 plans, allow us to draw your attention to this incredible Samsung TV offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the 77-inch Samsung S84 Series OLED, you’ll only wind up paying $1,800. Yes, that sounds like a lot, but when you consider this TV usually sells for upwards of $3,000, the savings become all the more apparent.

We also have an entire list of Samsung deals for you to look through, which could save you money on a new phone, tablet, or TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series

With its wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and impeccable motion clarity, the Samsung S84D is a godsend for those looking to score a massive TV for a great price. Thanks to the self-emissive engineering that goes into an OLED screen, the S84D Series manages to pull off some very convincing 4K upscaling. With Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer onboard, the S84D is constantly optimizing the image to provide as much detail as possible.

Related

The S84D Series is a phenomenal gaming TV, too. Thanks to FreeSync Premium support, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo tech, and the TV’s native 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll be treated to low input lag and fast response times when hooking up a console or gaming PC to this bad boy. We’re also glad to see that the S84D Series is compatible with Dolby Atmos and supports Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite feature for enhanced audio.

Apps and screen mirroring are handled by Samsung’s Tizen OS partnership. The Tizen UI is easy to navigate and packed with features, plus access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. While we wish this TV were as cheap as it is today all the time, that’s just not the case. We have to take advantage of a deal when we see one!

Order the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series OLED today for only $1,800, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more discounts on top brands.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Samsung savings: Take $1,000 off the 75-inch The Frame TV
"The Starry Night' as seen on the Samsung The Frame television.

Who knew that one day we’d be raving about how beautiful the family trip to Fiji looks on a TV designed to look like a piece of wall-hung art? We’re referring, of course, to Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, which has a big markdown today:

Right now, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. We also recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best Samsung The Frame deals for even more picturesque promos!

Read more
The ‘best OLED that LG has ever made’ is $500 off today
LG G4 OLED

If you're on the hunt for OLED TV deals, why not go for the best? The 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4, which is originally sold at $3,100, is available from Best Buy with a $500 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but if you're willing to spend on it, you definitely won't regret making this purchase. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, so you need to complete your transaction for this amazing OLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4 TV
We described the LG OLED Evo G4 as "a triumph of modern television engineering" in our review; it's our top choice in our roundup of the best OLED TVs; and it's featured in our list of the best TVs as "the best OLED that LG has ever made." This isn't just hype -- simply put, if you want an OLED TV for your home theater setup, this is the one that you save up for. We were amazed by its outstanding brightness and astounding accuracy, and were "blown away by its peak luminance, breathtaking colors, and next-level HDR performance."

Read more
TCL’s The Frame alternative is down to $800 after a $1,200 discount
TCL NXTFrame A3000W.

One of the biggest thrills of any modern TV is leveraging your home’s Wi-Fi network to unlock streaming apps, voice assistance, smart home controls, and other web-connected tools. We’re also big fans of TVs that let you display professional art prints and personal media, so all your friends and family get to see where you and yours vacationed last year. And right now, you’ll be able to save a decent chunk of change on a TV set that’s tailor-made to showcase personal and professional photos and videos.

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch NXTFRAME 4K QLED Frame TV, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this model sells for $2,000.

Read more