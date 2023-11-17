 Skip to main content
This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,600 off for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung S95C OLED
Douglas Murray / Digital Trends

This is one of the most attractive OLED TV Black Friday deals in the market right now — a $1,600 discount from Best Buy for the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV, which slashes its price from $3,600 to $2,000. It’s still not cheap even with the savings, but this is the kind of purchase from Best Buy Black Friday TV deals that will totally transform your living room. We’re not sure if this offer will remain online through to the shopping holiday though, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV

You shouldn’t underestimate how big the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV is — you need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy if you have enough space for it. If you do, then you should be looking forward to watching the most popular shows and movies with 4K Ultra HD resolution, with the TV’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling capable of upgrading the quality of all kinds of content. The Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV runs on the Tizen platform to grant you access to your favorite streaming services, and it even comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub that collects all video games streaming services in one place.

If you can’t decide between buying an OLED TV or QLED TV from this year’s Black Friday deals, you should check out our OLED versus QLED comparison. If you choose to go for the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV, among the advantages that you’ll enjoy over getting a QLED TV include perfect black levels, unbeatable response time, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Don't Miss: Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

Best Buy Black Friday deals never disappoint, and the retailer’s offer for the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV is a strong example. The massive screen, originally priced at $3,600, is currently on sale at $1,600 off for a discounted price of $2,000. It’s still not exactly affordable, but with its size and performance, it’s going to be so worth it. There’s a chance that stocks are already running low though, so you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately if you want to take advantage of this bargain for the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
