One of Samsung’s best 85-inch QLED TVs is $1300 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

Samsung frequently offers some of the best TV deals around and that’s certainly the case with the offer it has on the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV right now. Normally priced at $3,300, you can buy it today for $2,000. A saving of $1,300 is fantastic going. Even if this still isn’t exactly in impulse buy territory, it’s one of the best QLED TV deals around. If you’ve been holding out to treat yourself to a high-end and huge TV for less, you’re going to love this TV. We’re here to tell you why you need it in your life. Hit the buy button once you’re confident it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV

As one of the best TV brands around, it’s clear that Samsung knows how to make many of the best TVs. The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV is pretty special. QLED is one of the best technologies for TV owners right now thanks to how it offers deep blacks, bright whites, and fantastic imagery at all times. The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV adds to all this through its use of Quantum HDR so you get truly immersive colors that provide you with fantastic detail at all times.

There’s also Direct Full Array so you get less light leakage at all times, while Samsung’s Quantum Processor effortlessly upscales everything to 4K even if the source material is only HD or below. The sound is great too thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound. You get rich 3D sound with the audio adjusting to follow the movement so you feel wrapped up in what you’re watching. A Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth, again adding to the immersion.

The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV is easily one of the best QLED TVs around, especially when you factor in the huge screen involved. Everything about it improves your viewing experience and thanks to smart calibration, you don’t even have to spend time tweaking the settings yourself. The TV knows how to give you the best quality.

Normally priced at $3,300, the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV is currently enjoying a $1,300 discount at Samsung. Bringing it down to $2,000 still makes it a premium price TV but if you’re keen to invest in a QLED TV experience that will last you a long time, you won’t regret this. Buy it now while the deal is still available. It won’t last forever.

One of Sony’s best OLED TVs just got an enormous $800 discount
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 7, 2023 4:00AM
Sony A90J OLED TV

TV deals are easy to come by. We should know, we spend all day looking at them. But sometimes special OLED TV deals or QLED TV deals pop up that are something special. This 65-inch Sony Master Series XR-65A90J OLED TV deal is one of the them. Right now you can grab this fantastic TV for only $2,198 after an incredible $800 discount. Plus you get a $220 Crutchfield gift card when you buy it. Read on to see how you can take advantage of this price cut.

First things first, if you don't know the difference between the many TV types, you'll want to do a little research first before grabbing a set. We have a lovely guide that explains what is an OLED TV, but also a direct comparison putting QLED vs OLED in a head to head so you can see which works best for you. All things considered, however, this Sony OLED is beautiful and would make an excellent home theater centerpiece.

This top-rated Sony 55-inch 4K TV is under $500 with latest deal
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 6, 2023
75 inch sony 4k tv deal dell black friday preview sale 2020 xbr75x800h

If you're planning to upgrade your home theater setup, why not do so with one of the highest-rated 4K TVs on Best Buy? With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars, and 264 5-star reviews out of a total of 345 reviews, the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV doesn't have any shortage of fans. It's an even better purchase if you're able to take advantage of an ongoing $100 discount that brings its price down to $450 from $550.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV
The Sony X75K 4K TV, which is powered by the brand's 4K Processor X1, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution so that you can watch your favorite shows and movies with clear details, rich colors, and detailed contrast. The TV is also capable of upscaling all content to near 4K quality, which will let you further maximize its large display. You'll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if the spot where you want to place it can fit a 55-inch screen though -- if it will, then the Sony X75K 4K TV will be the perfect choice.

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED TV you can buy right now
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 6, 2023
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

It’s not often an opportunity to get premium technology at a discount, but among the going TV deals is a discount on an Insignia QLED 4K TV. One of the best QLED TV deals you’ll find, the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is just $260 at Best Buy right now, which is a $170 savings from its regular price of $430. You’ll also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV
QLED TV picture technology is one of the highest picture qualities you can get in a TV, making the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV a good fit for almost any home theater. The QLED screen produces high contrast and clarity like few TVs can produce, and with the ability to upscale older content into 4K in real time, you’ll never have to watch pixelated, blurry content again. This TV makes everything you watch sharper, more details, and more immersive, and it makes a great TV to break in with some of the best shows on HBO Max as well as what’s new on Disney+.

