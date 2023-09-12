For one day only, Best Buy has one of the more amazing TV deals for anyone keen to save a fortune on a high-end TV. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV for $2,300 thereby saving $1,000 off the regular price of $3,300. It’s a great TV and we’re here to tell you all the key things it has to offer and why it’ll enhance your home cinema setup. Let’s take a look before the deal ends when today does. Remember — that means you only have hours left to save $1,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and its biggest strength is all things QLED. With the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV, you get an extensive array of awesome features to go alongside the massive 85-inch QLED display. That includes Direct Full Array technology so the amount of light across every part of the picture is expertly controlled at all times. There’s also Quantum HDR+ technology so you get rich details and more immersive colors. Alongside that is 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology, as well as Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling.

Gamers and action fans will appreciate the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology here too which ensures you get smooth motion at all times so there’s no risk of ugly tearing or similar, even when the action gets hectic. It’s all precisely what you want to see from one of the best TVs.

Reinforcing its reputation as one of the best QLED TVs, the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV offers decent built-in sound too. It has Dolby Atmos support along with Object Tracking Sound Lite to provide a more immersive soundstage while you watch. For even better sound, pair up the TV with a Samsung soundbar that supports Q-Symphony and you get fantastic audio quality.

A truly feature-rich TV, the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV is going to revolutionize your living room home cinema setup. It usually costs $3,300 but it’s a little more affordable now with $1,000 off at Best Buy. Bringing the price down to $2,300, this is your chance to get more for less but you only have hours to go. This is a one-day-only deal so you’ll need to be quick!

