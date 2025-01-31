 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 85-inch TV has a $2,250 discount today

By
Amazing Deal The Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series.
Samsung

We’re only days away from Super Bowl 59 but the TV deals just keep rolling in! Over the last couple of days we’ve seen discounts on sets from multiple manufacturers, but one particular Samsung offer really caught our eye: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series QLED TV through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $1,750. At full price this model sells for $4,000. 

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series 

What do you get when you combine powerful mini-LED lighting with meticulous local dimming, quantum dots, and some of the best picture processing and upscaling in the business? You get a top-notch Samsung TV with an absolutely massive footprint, at least as far as the screen is concerned. 

The 85-inch QN85 Series delivers strong peak brightness, rich colors, and solid contrast levels, plus some hard-to-beat motion clarity. The latter is especially important for those of us who plan on watching the Super Bowl on this Samsung TV, as ghosting and other picture maladies can really take away from the game. Delivering up to 4K at 120Hz, the QN85 is also an excellent choice for gamers, thanks to technologies like VRR, ALLM, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub. 

Related

When it comes time to sit down and stream some Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, Samsung’s Tizen OS handles all things smart. Use the intuitive platform to access popular apps and games, or use the built-in Alexa voice assistant to control your smart home devices! 

We’re not sure how long this TV is going to be on sale, but if you’ve been thinking of grabbing a monster screen for the Super Bowl, there couldn’t be a better opportunity. Take $2,250 off the Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series QLED TV when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best 85-inch TV deals and best Samsung TV deals for even more pre-Super Bowl discounts!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Score this 65-inch Walmart house brand TV for under $300
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

TVs have come a long way in the last several years, especially when it comes to pricing. Buying a flatscreen used to be a $3,000+ investment, at the bare minimum. Nowadays, you can get a 65-inch TV for just a few hundred bucks, and that’s before any sales or promos! Actually, we came across a terrific offer on a big 4K TV earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart, you’ll only pay $298. The full MSRP on this set is $348.

Read more
Get this 65-inch QLED from Samsung while it’s still $1,500 off
samsung 98 inch qn90d review

We’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and it’s only a matter of time before the new and exciting TVs we saw at CES 2025 hit shelves. This means last year’s models will be going on sale, and some manufacturers are already marking down the top sets of 2024, including Samsung.

Right now, all three sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D are discounted. We’d like to spotlight the 65-inch version, which is currently on sale for $3,500 and has a $5,000 MSRP. This offer is available through Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers, too.

Read more
This monolithic Samsung OLED TV is over 50% off today
samsung 77 inch s84d series oled deal best buy december 2024 color tech render 1

Best Buys reigns supreme as one of the last brick-and-mortar electronics frontiers. It’s also one of the best places to score an awesome deal on a big TV, and as luck would have it, we tracked down the markdown of all TV markdowns earlier today: Right now, when you take home or order the Samsung 77-inch S84D Series OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $1,600.

The full MSRP on this model is $3,300, and nothing says “Welcome to our living room,” like saving $1,700 on a monstrous OLED.

Read more