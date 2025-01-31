This Samsung 85-inch TV has a $2,250 discount today

We’re only days away from Super Bowl 59 but the TV deals just keep rolling in! Over the last couple of days we’ve seen discounts on sets from multiple manufacturers, but one particular Samsung offer really caught our eye: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series QLED TV through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $1,750. At full price this model sells for $4,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series

What do you get when you combine powerful mini-LED lighting with meticulous local dimming, quantum dots, and some of the best picture processing and upscaling in the business? You get a top-notch Samsung TV with an absolutely massive footprint, at least as far as the screen is concerned.

The 85-inch QN85 Series delivers strong peak brightness, rich colors, and solid contrast levels, plus some hard-to-beat motion clarity. The latter is especially important for those of us who plan on watching the Super Bowl on this Samsung TV, as ghosting and other picture maladies can really take away from the game. Delivering up to 4K at 120Hz, the QN85 is also an excellent choice for gamers, thanks to technologies like VRR, ALLM, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub.

When it comes time to sit down and stream some Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, Samsung’s Tizen OS handles all things smart. Use the intuitive platform to access popular apps and games, or use the built-in Alexa voice assistant to control your smart home devices!

We’re not sure how long this TV is going to be on sale, but if you’ve been thinking of grabbing a monster screen for the Super Bowl, there couldn’t be a better opportunity. Take $2,250 off the Samsung 85-inch QN85 Series QLED TV when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best 85-inch TV deals and best Samsung TV deals for even more pre-Super Bowl discounts!