 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $400 on this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV for a limited time

By
An aerial views of a coastline shown on a Samsung QN90C.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Looking for an amazing quality TV for less? Best Buy is often the home of awesome TV deals, and right now you can save $400 on the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. It usually costs $2,600, but today you can buy it for $2,200, saving a sizeable amount of cash. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

The first thing to know is that Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there so you can’t go wrong buying a Samsung TV. Its penchant is developing some of the best QLED TVs with the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV being one such highlight.

The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV has a screen with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. It has over 30 million pixels with a huge grid of Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs ensuring individual zones of light in your picture for a great image. It takes QLED technology and makes it even better. It also has Neo Quantum HDR+ which is an even better version of traditional HDR.

Related

To ensure you get the best experience, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling ensures that whatever you’re watching, it looks great with upgraded content every time. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology and color validated by Pantone means that imagery looks incredible.

For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ so that its AI Sound can track through action on screen and project it so it feels like it’s surrounding you in all the right ways. If you have a Samsung soundbar, you can use Q-Symphony 3.0 so that audio pairs beautifully with it.

Rounding off reasons why the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs for many people, it also has Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which means that fast-moving action still looks super smooth whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game.

A fantastic TV in so many ways, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV usually costs $2,600. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,200 meaning you save $400 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
JBL earbuds sale: Save on these cheap AirPods alternatives
JBL Tune Flex earbuds in black.

If you're on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals but Apple's AirPods are way too expensive for you -- even with the discounts from AirPods deals -- Best Buy is selling two affordable options by JBL, which is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry. The JBL Vibe Buds, originally priced at $50, are down to an even cheaper $40 for savings of $10, while the JBL Tune Flex, with a sticker price of $100, are on sale for only $70 for savings of $30. If you decide to take advantage of either of these offers, you're going to have to be quick with your purchase because there's no telling when their prices will go back to normal.
JBL Vibe Buds -- $40, was $50

JBL Tune Flex -- $70, was $100

Read more
Hurry! This 75-inch 4K TV is discounted to $470 at Best Buy
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.

Have you always dreamed of upgrading your home theater setup with a massive screen? Now's a great chance to make it happen because the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is already relatively affordable at its original price of $600, is down to an even cheaper $470 following a $130 discount from Best Buy. There's no telling how much time is remaining on one of the most attention-catching TV deals that we've come across recently, so if you're interested, make the purchase right now to make sure that you pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
First and foremost, you're going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy because a 75-inch screen is probably larger than you think. Once you make sure that you've got enough space for it, go ahead with buying the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution will give you lifelike details and vibrant colors on the 75-inch display, while its support for High Dynamic Range will make it even more enjoyable to watch your favorite content.

Read more
OLED TVs are heavily discounted — up to $5,000 off LG, Samsung and more
LG C3 OLED

If you've been thinking about buying an OLED TV, now's a great time to finally make the purchase because of the massive discounts being offered in Best Buy's OLED TV sale. OLED TVs are excellent additions to any home theater setup because of their ability to create perfect black levels, as well as their wide viewing angles and ultra-thin construction. LG, Sony, and Samsung are highlighted in the OLED TV deals that you can currently get from Best Buy, but you need to hurry in deciding which to purchase if you don't want to miss out on the potential savings.

What to buy in Best Buy's OLED TV sale

Read more