The 85-inch Samsung QNX1D is usually $4,000 — today it’s $2,450

The 2024 Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV.
We see plenty of Samsung TV deals, but 85-inch TV deals are a bit more rare for the brand. Of course, we’re speaking in generalities, because just today we found a terrific markdown on an 85-inch set, and it’s a slamming Samsung sale! Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 85-inch QNX1D directly through the manufacturer for $2,450. At full price, this TV sells for $4,000. That’s a big $1,550 discount!  

The Samsung QNX1D Series is a 2024 Samsung QLED TV that delivers up to 4K resolution at 120Hz. There’s plenty to love about this model, so let’s start breaking things down.

Why you should buy the Samsung QNX1D

Known around the TV marketplace as the Samsung QN85D Series, the 85-inch QNX1D is capable of delivering bright and colorful imagery and solid contrast levels, thanks to several factors. Chief amongst these is the fact that Samsung opted to use mini-LED backlighting, which, when combined with the TV’s local dimming capabilities, results in the type of rich colors and inky blacks you’d normally need to buy an OLED TV to experience. Second in command is the QNX1D’s NQ4 Gen 2 processor for picture upscaling and Atmos capabilities. 

If you like your movies and TV shows to look as detailed as possible, you’ll love the Samsung Auto HDR Remastering tech that’s built into this set. Fueled by powerful AI tools, the QNX1D is able to transplant SDR content into the world of HDR colors. And because of its four HDMI 2.1 ports and VRR support, the QNX1D is one of the best 85-inch TVs to play video games on (check out some of the video game deals we found this week!). 

Other noteworthy features include hands-free Alexa and Bixby voice controls, low input lag, and judder-free picture when viewing any HDR source. Samsung deals can come and go pretty quickly, so now is the best time to take advantage of this great offer. Save $1,500 when you order the Samsung 85-inch QNX1D through the manufacturer. 

