The 85-inch Samsung The Frame is $500 off if you buy through Samsung

A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
While you can wirelessly beam family photos, videos, music, and other media from your phone or tablet to just about any TV, some TVs are specially designed for a job like this. In Samsung’s case, this is a lifestyle-friendly QLED TV known as The Frame. Available in several sizes, The Frame is designed to look like a painting or artistic photograph, thanks to its clever matte backdrop and a few other features. And while we don’t see a lot of Samsung The Frame TV deals, we did stumble across this one:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase Samsung’s 85-inch The Frame for $3,800 when you order through the manufacturer. This is a significant discount from its full price of $4,300, making it a great opportunity for those who appreciate high-quality TV tech and art. And it’s just one of many TV deals we dug up this week!

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame

Family photos and artistic renderings shouldn’t be confined to your mobile devices and USB flash drives. The Frame is the kind of TV that invites you to showcase precious memories and preferred works while cleverly blending in with your home decor. This effect is partly achieved by the TV’s naturally thin profile, which looks great when mounted to a wall or above a fireplace with Samsung’s Slim-Fit Wall Mount!

When you activate Art Mode, the TV automatically displays your favorite photos and prints. You’ll even be able to sign up for Samsung’s monthly Art Store subscription for access to over 2,500 museum-quality images. And thanks to The Frame’s anti-reflection tech, this boutique QLED stands up well against brightly lit rooms. Oh, and yes, this is actually a QLED TV, too, which means it delivers an exceptional movie and TV show-watching experience.

Vibrant, colorful, and detail-focused are just a few words we’d use to describe  The Frame’s picture. At the same time, features like a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and minimal lag are all the accolades that PlayStation and Xbox devotees will want to hear! You’ll also have access to Samsung’s Tizen-powered smart TV hub for access to thousands of movies and shows from the likes of Netflix, Max, Disney+, and many other platforms.

The Frame is a fantastic Samsung TV that goes against the grain, and it might not be this cheap again for a while. Save $500 when you order Samsung’s 85-inch The Frame through the manufacturer, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals we’ve been unearthing.

