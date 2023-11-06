 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s 85-inch The Frame TV is over $1,500 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

We’re in a golden age of television in more ways than one. Prestige TV shows are getting as good, and as expensive to make, as big budget blockbusters. TV technology is also exploding, with new tech like QLED, OLED and QNED upping the game. One very unique TV option from Samsung is The Frame, a TV that’s designed to look like a piece of art when you’re not using it.

If you’ve had your eye on the unique The Frame TV from Samsung, now is a great time to buy it. The massive, 85-inch model is currently on sale for $2,749 at Walmart, a nice $750 discount off its usual price of $3,499. It’s worth noting that this model of The Frame, the 85-inch LS03B, is normally $4,300 when you buy it straight from Samsung, so this is a discount stacked on top of a discount. The TV deals just keep stacking up. Grab it soon — it could jump all the way back to its original price at any minute.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung has truly changed up the TV world with the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV. Unlike other TVs, it’s designed solely to be placed on your wall. The idea is that it has an art mode when the TV is off so that it becomes a display of your art collection, whether that’s through your own photos or by choosing from the Art Store with more than 1,400 works of art to choose from. A built-in motion sensor means it only displays such artwork if the TV knows someone is in the room. It looks gorgeous and blends into your surroundings so much better than the other best TVs.

Related

It’s also a fantastic TV in its own right thanks to its use of QLED technology. It has 100% Color Volume so you get a gorgeous picture every time. There’s also Quantum HDR technology which provides an expanded range of color and contrast so you gain deeper blacks and brighter whites and other colors. Samsung makes many of the best QLED TVs and that’s easily reflected here, whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game.

It also has other nice extras like Anti Reflection technology and a Matte Display Film premium matte finish so that you don’t have to worry about glare or light distraction. Adding to the great aesthetic, you can swap out the bezels to suit your living room style better too. If you hate to have a TV that steals all the focus at home, you’ll appreciate how well the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV blends in.

Normally priced at $4,297, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is down to $2,749 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buying it now means you save $1,548 off the usual price so this is a deal you really don’t want to miss. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t miss this deal: Best Buy has a 75-inch 4K TV for $520
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

Here's one of the most attractive TV deals that we've come across recently -- the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for a very affordable price of $520, following a $280 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $800. With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars after more than 1,000 reviews, you can be sure that you won't regret buying this 4K TV, especially for much cheaper than usual. You'll need to hurry though, because we're not sure how much time remains before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
You'll have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy if you have enough space for this gigantic display, but once you confirm that you do, there's no reason not to go for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV if you can afford it. With such a large screen, you'll feel like you're watching movies in the theater, especially with the sharp details and bright colors provided by 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

Read more
This is your chance to get a 50-inch 4K TV for only $200
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

If you’re looking for one of the best TVs under $500, you should take a look at the 50-inch Insignia F30 4K Fire TV. It comes in at well under that price point, as today it’s marked all the way down to just $200 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $100, as it would regularly set you back $300. It also comes with some enticing freebies. With a purchase of this TV you’ll get three free months of Apple TV+, a free month of FuboTV, and four months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Fire TV
Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, a 50-inch TV is a good size for almost any space, and the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has a lot to offer on the stat sheet. Like all of the best TVs, it presents your favorite content in 4K resolution, and it’s even able to upscale older content into the 4K as you watch. HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharp contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals, which makes this TV a great option for gamers.

Read more
This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

You probably never imagined that you can get a 50-inch QLED TV for just $250, but that's all you'll have to pay for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you purchase it from Best Buy right now due to a $150 discount on its original price of $400. We don't think it's going to stay this cheap for long though, as stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss one of the most affordable QLED TV deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features QLED technology behind its 50-inch screen -- a layer of quantum dots that supercharges color. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while the TV's support for the most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X will further elevate picture and sound quality to cinematic levels. Between QLED and OLED TVs, you'll want a QLED TV like the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you want unparalleled brightness, a longer life span for your TV, and no risk of getting a screen burn-in.

Read more