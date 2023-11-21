Walmart has one of the best Black Friday deals for anyone seeking a huge and gorgeous looking TV. Today, you can buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV for $2,749 thereby saving a huge $1,548 off the regular price of $4,297. It’s a truly fantastic TV thanks to its great picture quality and effortless good looks. If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best Black Friday TV deals, this is your chance to do so while saving big. Here’s what you need to know if you can’t quite decide if it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

Looking great in every sense of the word, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is one of the best TVs for the living room that wants great tech that doesn’t steal focus. That’s because it’s designed to live on your wall. Any time it’s switched off, it converts to a piece of artwork via Art Mode displaying your art collection, whether that happens to be chosen pieces from the Samsung Art Store or something of your own collection. The built-in motion sensor means it only kicks in when you’re in the room but it immediately makes the TV more of a feature piece for your home compared to a regular TV. That’s particularly important with a TV as large as this one. You can even swap out the bezels if you want it to fit in more nicely.

Don't Miss:

Samsung is one of the best TV brands due to its fantastic picture quality too with QLED being its main talent. The TV offers 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space so it looks fantastic. It has anti reflection technology and a Matte Display Finish so there are minimal light distractions even in a bright room. The TV also has Quantum HDR technology so you get far better HDR performance than with other TVs, providing deeper blacks and brighter whites. As you’d expect, it’s great for both gaming and watching movies, while there’s extensive streaming support.

A truly gorgeous TV in both home aesthetic and great quality, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is currently on sale at Walmart as part of its Black Friday deals. Usually priced at $4,297, it’s down to $2,749 for a limited time only so you’re saving over $1,500 on the regular price. Not to be missed out on, this is a great investment if you’re looking to improve how your living room looks while also benefiting from a fantastic TV.

Editors' Recommendations