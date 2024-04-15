 Skip to main content
Wow! This Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is discounted to $179

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar in the living room.
Samsung

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, buying from soundbar deals is the quick solution. If you want to stick to a tight budget, you should check out the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar and its discounted price on Walmart. It’s $31 off, so it’s down to just $179 from its original price of $210, but only if you hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure when the offer will expire. You can upgrade your living room’s sound with this device, but you have to complete the transaction now if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar

The numbers in the name of the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar is explained by or guide on how to buy a soundbar. The “2” means there are two channels — specifically, the standard left and right channels — while the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer for elevated bass that amps up the intensity of anything that you’re watching. The soundbar also offers the Voice Enhance Mode features that maximizes voice quality, and Night Mode that automatically lowers bass levels to prevent disturbing other family members, so that you won’t have to do it yourself.

The Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X, which are technologies that are found in the best tablets that further improve the listening experience, and it also comes with a Game Mode that maximizes the sound effects that you hear when you’re playing your favorite video games. The soundbar also offers Bluetooth connections, so you can play music and audio from videos from your smartphone to the audio device.

The Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar is a pretty affordable choice, but it’s currently even cheaper from Walmart following a $31 discount. Instead of $210, you’ll only have to pay $179, and you’ll wish you’ve done so sooner once it’s up and running with your home theater setup. You’ll enjoy amazing sound from movies and music with the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar , but it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately because it would be a shame if you miss out on the savings.

