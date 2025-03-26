Samsung begins release of 2025 QLED TVs and soundbars

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Neo QLED 4K 2025 TVs Samsung Neo QLED 8K 2025 TVs Samsung 2025 Q-Series soundbars

The Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars we saw at CES 2025 last January are starting to roll out for purchase. Today, Samsung has announced pricing and availability for the QN900F 8K (the 65- and 75-inch version), QN90F and QN80F 4K QLEDs, and the HW-Q990F and HW-Q800F soundbars. The 85-inch QN900F and entire QN990F 8K and QN70F 4K series will be released at an as-yet-unannounced date.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K 2025 TVs

The Samsung flagship TV most of us are likely interested in is the QN90F — successor to last year’s QN90D. The QN90F will feature Samsung’s Glare-Free technology which is being incorporated into more and more of its TVs since debuting on the S95D QD-OLED TV. It uses the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, and will upscale sub-4K resolution content, while using Neo Quantum HDR+ to boost brightness. Motion will be handled by Motion Xcelerator 165Hz.

The QN90F is available in a broad range of sizes (although the 115-inch will not be available until later in the year).

115-inch QN90F: Coming later in 2025

Coming later in 2025 98-inch QN90F: $14,999

$14,999 85-inch QN90F: $4,499

$4,499 75-inch QN90F: $3,299

$3,299 65-inch QN90F: $2,699

$2,699 55-inch QN90F: $1,999

$1,999 50-inch QN90F: $1,499

$1,499 43-inch QN90F: $1,399

Alongside the QN90F will be the QN80F, which uses the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor (as opposed to the Gen3 on the QN90F), 4K AI Upscaling, and Motion Accelerator 144Hz. The QN80F will also have a big-screen size coming later in the year.

100-inch QN80F: Coming later in 2025

Coming later in 2025 85-inch QN80F: $3,499

$3,499 75-inch QN80F: $2,299

$2,299 65-inch QN80F: $1,799

$1,799 55-inch QN80F: $1,299

The QN70F pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K 2025 TVs

Samsung is the only manufacturer we’re aware of planning to produce new 8K TVs in 2025, and the top of its 8K line is the QN990F series. It uses the company’s most advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor with 8K AI Upscaling Pro to upscale any content to 8K (considering there still isn’t a huge selection of native 8K content beyond some YouTube video). The QN990F also incorporates Samsung’s Glare-Free technology. The all-new Wireless One Connect Box allows for a wireless connection of up to 30 feet (the TV’s power cord will still need to be plugged in, obviously).

The QN990F uses Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for motion smoothing with sports and games, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro aimed to improve things like moving text. Dolby Atmos sound is supported and Object Tracking Sound Pro uses AI algorithms for sound spatial placement from the TV’s speakers.

When the QN990F is released, it will be available in four sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches.

98-inch QN990F: $39,999

$39,999 85-inch QN990F: $8,499

$8,499 75-inch QN990F: $6,499

$6,499 65-inch QN990F: $5,499

Available right now is the QN900F, which will also upscale content to 8K with Samsung’s 8K AI Upscaling and includes Glare-Free tech and a metal frame. It uses Motion Xcelerator 165Hz for its motion and Object Tracking Sound+ with Dolby Atmos support for spatial audio.

85-inch QN900F: $5,499 (coming soon)

$5,499 (coming soon) 75-inch QN900F: $4,299

$4,299 65-inch QN900F: $3,299

Samsung 2025 Q-Series soundbars

Not to be outdone by all the QLED news, Samsung has also launched two Dolby Atmos soundbars — the HW-Q990F and HW-Q800F. For the past few years, Samsung has sat on the throne of Dolby Atmos soundbars, with the HW-Q990D being the best soundbar with subwoofer available (although there have been some recent firmware issues with that model).

The Q990D includes two surround speakers and offers 11.1.4-channel Atmos performance, while the Q800F eschews the surrounds for a 5.1.2 configuration.