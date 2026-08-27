Samsung built a 1,100Hz gaming monitor because apparently 600Hz wasn’t fast enough

Samsung has decided that 600Hz gaming monitors are apparently yesterday’s news.

At Gamescom 2026, the company detailed its 27-inch Odyssey G6 with a refresh rate that can push all the way to 1,100Hz. That figure is also slightly higher than the 1,040Hz maximum Samsung previously announced for the same monitor, although the company hasn’t explained what changed.

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There is, predictably, a catch. The G6 only reaches that four-digit refresh rate when running at HD resolution. Keep it at its native QHD resolution and the monitor tops out at 600Hz.

For competitive FPS players, that tradeoff is easy enough to understand. Everyone else may find the 600Hz QHD mode a lot more appealing than giving up image sharpness to chase an even bigger number.

How Samsung gets to 1,100Hz

The Odyssey G6 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built around a Fast IPS panel, with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 600Hz at that resolution.

Samsung’s Dual Mode pushes the refresh rate higher by switching the monitor to HD. That raises the ceiling to 1,100Hz and turns the G6 into a much more specialized display for players willing to favor speed over resolution.

It also makes 600Hz sound weirdly reasonable by comparison, although ultra-high refresh rates can offer real advantages once you get into competitive gaming.

Who would actually use 1,100Hz

Samsung is aiming the faster mode at competitive FPS players, where motion clarity and responsiveness can take priority over having a sharper picture.

The G6 also has a 1ms response time, so the esports pitch doesn’t rest entirely on that headline refresh rate. Still, 1,100Hz feels built for a fairly narrow audience, while QHD at 600Hz gives the monitor a mode that should make more sense outside that niche.

For most buyers, the more interesting question may be whether they’d ever bother switching away from QHD once they’ve seen what four digits looks like in the refresh-rate menu.

When can you actually buy it

Samsung says the new Odyssey G6 will launch globally in the second half of 2026, although it hasn’t announced pricing yet.

That price could decide how seriously buyers should take the 1,100Hz mode. If Samsung charges heavily for the headline specification, the G6 becomes a specialized esports monitor with an unusually fast QHD mode attached. If the pricing is competitive, 600Hz at QHD may end up being the feature that gives far more gamers a reason to care. Anyone who doesn’t need that kind of speed already has plenty of more conventional options among the best gaming monitors.