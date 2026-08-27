 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Gaming
  4. News

Samsung built a 1,100Hz gaming monitor because apparently 600Hz wasn’t fast enough

The Odyssey G6 offers 600Hz at QHD and an eyebrow-raising 1,100Hz mode at HD for competitive FPS players

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Odyssey OLED G6
Digital Trends
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 21 hours ago

Samsung has decided that 600Hz gaming monitors are apparently yesterday’s news.

At Gamescom 2026, the company detailed its 27-inch Odyssey G6 with a refresh rate that can push all the way to 1,100Hz. That figure is also slightly higher than the 1,040Hz maximum Samsung previously announced for the same monitor, although the company hasn’t explained what changed.

Recommended Videos

There is, predictably, a catch. The G6 only reaches that four-digit refresh rate when running at HD resolution. Keep it at its native QHD resolution and the monitor tops out at 600Hz.

For competitive FPS players, that tradeoff is easy enough to understand. Everyone else may find the 600Hz QHD mode a lot more appealing than giving up image sharpness to chase an even bigger number.

How Samsung gets to 1,100Hz

The Odyssey G6 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built around a Fast IPS panel, with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 600Hz at that resolution.

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Samsung

Samsung’s Dual Mode pushes the refresh rate higher by switching the monitor to HD. That raises the ceiling to 1,100Hz and turns the G6 into a much more specialized display for players willing to favor speed over resolution.

It also makes 600Hz sound weirdly reasonable by comparison, although ultra-high refresh rates can offer real advantages once you get into competitive gaming.

Who would actually use 1,100Hz

Samsung is aiming the faster mode at competitive FPS players, where motion clarity and responsiveness can take priority over having a sharper picture.

The G6 also has a 1ms response time, so the esports pitch doesn’t rest entirely on that headline refresh rate. Still, 1,100Hz feels built for a fairly narrow audience, while QHD at 600Hz gives the monitor a mode that should make more sense outside that niche.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Samsung at Gamescom 2026 Samsung

For most buyers, the more interesting question may be whether they’d ever bother switching away from QHD once they’ve seen what four digits looks like in the refresh-rate menu.

When can you actually buy it

Samsung says the new Odyssey G6 will launch globally in the second half of 2026, although it hasn’t announced pricing yet.

That price could decide how seriously buyers should take the 1,100Hz mode. If Samsung charges heavily for the headline specification, the G6 becomes a specialized esports monitor with an unusually fast QHD mode attached. If the pricing is competitive, 600Hz at QHD may end up being the feature that gives far more gamers a reason to care. Anyone who doesn’t need that kind of speed already has plenty of more conventional options among the best gaming monitors.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
Audio-Technica’s new $99 headset focuses on the two things gamers actually need
Sometimes a good headset just needs to sound good and have a decent mic
Audio-Technica ATH-M20xSTS gaming headphones

Gaming headsets these days come with a long list of features such as wireless connectivity, surround sound modes, RGB lighting, and companion software. Audio-Technica is taking a simpler approach with its new ATH-M20xSTS StreamSet, focusing mainly on the headphones and microphone.

The new wired headset is priced at $99 and borrows its basic design from Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20x professional monitor headphones. It also features a cardioid condenser microphone based on the company’s 20 Series microphones.

Read more
Plaud One AI earbuds can remember conversations and help get the work done afterwards.
Plaud made earbuds that listen to meetings so you can forget what was said
Plaud One

For years now, AI has been trying to make itself more useful at the very moment people are talking, but most of that intelligence still lives behind a screen. Plaud would like to change that with a pair of earbuds that listen to conversations, understand what matters, and actually do something about it.

The company has introduced the Plaud One Explorer Edition, a wearable AI device for professionals whose work revolves around meetings, calls, ideas, and follow-ups. It is a - new interface for an “agent era,” - says Plaud, which combines dedicated hardware with its Plaud Intelligence platform to capture conversations, understand intent and execute tasks across connected services.

Read more
Cyberpunk 2077 is giving Samsung’s glasses-free 3D gaming monitor a much-needed boost
Samsung is expanding Odyssey 3D support with bigger-name games as it tries to make glasses-free 3D feel less like a novelty
A city street in cyberpunk 2077.

Samsung’s Odyssey 3D gaming monitor is getting another strong showcase. Cyberpunk 2077 is joining the games with dedicated support for Samsung’s glasses-free 3D display technology, with the company confirming the addition alongside another showing of Cronos: The New Dawn.

Both games will be demonstrated on Odyssey 3D at Gamescom 2026. Samsung has been building support through collaborations with game studios rather than applying the same 3D effect indiscriminately across every game.

Read more