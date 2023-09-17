 Skip to main content
Samsung’s massive sale on TVs and soundbars ends tonight

Albert Bassili
By
A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.
Samsung

Samsung is well-known for making some of the best TVs, such as The Frame and The Terrace, as well as some high-end soundbars and home theater systems. While Samsung does have some good budget options, these can still be very expensive for somebody who wants to get the best bang for their buck. Luckily, Samsung’s Discover event is happening this weekend, and there are a lot of great TV and soundbar deals to take advantage of. That said, these deals are ending tonight, so you have to act quickly if you find something you like.

What you should buy in Samsung’s TV and soundbar sale

To start us off, if you’re looking for one of the better budget-friendly TV deals, then this is going for $600 rather than $650, which is an excellent price for a big-screen TV with a lot of great features.  Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more premium, Samsung has a sale on The Frame, a TV that’s just as much art to hang on a wall, and it even has deals across all sizes, with the biggest ones being and , while the next biggest deal is . Similarly, unique is Samsung’s The Terrace TV, made for patio and outside sitting areas, so it’s protected against the sun and has an IP55 rating, and you can get a deal that takes a whopping and version.

Interestingly enough, Samsung has a few interesting bundle sales that include other electronics. For example, if you grab this massive , you also get $800 off this unlocked 256GB Galaxy Z Fold5, a deal we don’t often see, especially since the Fold5 was released barely a month or two ago. Or, if you’re not looking for a phone, you could get a gorgeous QLED TV in the form of Samsung’s  and get a respectable $648 discount on the 256GBm, Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S9. You can also bundle a soundbar with a TV if you like, such as a bundle that combines the S90C or S95C TVs with a Q-series Q990C soundbar for .

Of course, if you’re just interested in great soundbar deals, you can just grab those. For example, their most budget-friendly deal is for the  instead of $500, which is probably one of the better deals we’ve seen for a Samsung soundbar for a while. Alternatively, if you want something a bit more mid-range, the instead of $700, which isn’t as big of a discount, but it’s not too bad if you want higher audio fidelity. Of course, if you want the best that Samsung has to offer, then you can’t go wrong with the Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Q990C going for $1,600 instead of $1,900. It’s pricey, but it’s probably one of the best home theater deals you can buy if you want the highest audio-fidelity, short of professional-grade gear.

