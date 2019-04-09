Share

If you’re looking to add some on-screen entertainment to your space, but not take away from your home decor, Samsung’s art-filled Frame TVs are among the most popular models on the market. The TVs feature beautiful bezels and display paintings when put in standby mode, meaning they easily double as wall art in between Netflix specials.

Today, the tech giant announced pricing and availability for its 2019 Frame TV line, along with its new QLED TVs, including its new 8K models as well as its 4K lineup, and the company also gave pricing for its accompanying Q Series soundbars, providing interior decorators and home entertainment enthusiasts alike plenty of ways to upgrade their living space with TVs and soundbars in all shapes and sizes.

The 2019 model of Frame TV can be had in sizes ranging from 43- to 65 inches and comes standard with 20 art pieces to choose from. Those looking for something a bit more specific have over 1000 pieces to choose from inside Samsung’s Art Store, which has licensed art from the Vincent Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and more. In addition to new art, the latest Frame TV models feature Samsung’s QLED technology, which provides deeper blacks and better color contrast than ever.

Understandably, those looking for a TV that disappears into its surroundings will pay a premium. The Frame TV will cost $1,300 for the 43-inch model, $1,700 for the 49-inch model, $2,000 for the 55-inch model, and $2,800 for the 65-inch model. The TVs are available now via Samsung’s website, and will be in select retailers starting later this month.

8K in the house

Up next, Samsung unveiled the price list for its eye-popping new QLED 8K TVs, which start at the large-and-in-charge 65-inch size for $5,000 and move up to 75-inch, 82-inch, and 85-inch sizes. After all, if you’re going to go 8K, you need a massive screen to appreciate that kind of resolution. The TVs top out in the 85-inch range at a whopping $15,000.

The company also laid out its massive 4K QLED lineup, including the top end Q90 series, the Q80, the Q70, and the Q60. Those looking at the cheaper side of things may want to start with the Q60, which arrive in 43-inch sizes for $800, moving all the way up to the 82-inch model at $3,800. Moving up the line will get you better contrast and off-axis viewing, among other feature upgrades.

The Q70 series begins at 49-inches for $1,250 moving up to $2,200 for its 65-inch model and $4,500 for its largest 82-inch size. The Q80 starts at the 55-inch size for $2,000 and tops out at the 75-inch size for $4,000. Finally, the top-tier Q90 series starts at 65-inches for $3,500 and goes up to 82 inches for $6,500.

The cheap seats

Finally, Samsung’s lower-tier RU 4K UHD TVs, which don’t include the quantum dot color technology of its QLED lineup, was also unveiled. The RU TVs come in three series, including the RU7100, which runs from its 43-inch $430 model to its 75-inch $1,600 model; the RU7300, which includes just the 55-inch model for $700 and the 65-incher for $1,000; and the RU800, which includes five sizes, from the $800 49-inch model to the $3,200 82-inch model.

Soundbars to match

In addition to the art-focused TV line, Samsung also announced pricing for its latest high-end soundbars, the Q Series. The Q series offers four distinct models, the Q60, Q70, Q80, and Q90, which range in price from $500 to $1,700, with lower tiered models offering high-quality sound without satellite speakers, and top end models like the Q90 boasting a satellite subwoofer, rear speakers, and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound support.

In addition, the company also shared its more affordable R Series soundbar line, which boasts much of the same advanced digital signal processing as its higher-end Q series models, but at more affordable prices. The R series features three models that range from $200 to $400.

All Samsung’s new soundbars are available for order now on the company’s website, and will hit select retailers soon. If you’ve got 10 minutes, you can also check out the company’s new “coming attractions” video for a look at what’s on the horizon. See below for a full list of all the new pricing Samsung today laid out for its TVs and soundbars in 2019:

QLED 8K TVs

Q900:

65”: $4,999.99

75”: $6,999.99

82”: $9,999.99

85”: $14,999.99

QLED 4K TVs

Q90:

65”: $3,499.99

75”: $4,999.99

82”: $6,499.99

Q80:

55”: $1,999.99

65”: $2,799.99

75”: $3,999.99

Q70:

49”: $1,249.99

55”: $1,499.99

65”: $2,199.99

75”: $3,299.99

82”: $4,499.99

Q60:

43”: $799.99

49”: $999.99

55”: $1,199.99

65”: $1,799.99

75”: $2,999.99

82”: $3,799.99

The Frame (2019):

43”: $1,299.99

49”: $1,699.99

55”: $1,999.99

65”: $2,799.99

4K UHD RU TVs

RU8000:

49”: $799.99

55”: $999.99

65”: $1,399.99

75”: $2,199.99

82”: $3,199.99

RU7300:

55”: $699.99

65”: $999.99

RU7100:

43”: $429.99

50”: $499.99

55”: $599.99

58”: $649.99

65”: $899.99

75”: $1,599.99

Q Series Soundbars

Q90: $1,699.99

Q80: $1,199.99

Q70: $799.99

Q60: $499.99

R Series Soundbars