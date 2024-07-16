 Skip to main content
The Samsung Freestyle 2 is under $600 for Prime Day

By
The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 portable projector.
Samsung

As you’ve parsed through the best Prime Day deals, you’ve inevitably seen a ton of info about TVs. Prime Day TV deals are a huge thing, and we have special articles covering types of TVs (like this Prime Day OLED TV deals primer) and all sorts of sizings of TV (like this 65-inch Prime Day TV deals primer). So, you’d be excused if you weren’t aware of the fun Prime Day projector deals going on, too. Take this one on the Samsung Freestyle 2, a nice little projector with built-in gaming and other entertainment. Right now, it is just $598, down $200 from its usual $798. All you need to do to get it is tap the button below, but you can keep reading for more info on why we like this projector.

Why you should buy the Samsung Freestyle 2

The Samsung Freestyle 2 is a fuss-free portable projector that is light on the setup and heavy on the getting straight to it. In the words of Samsung, this is a “point and play” projector. It tilts on a stand and can project an image 30 to 100 inches diagonally across everywhere from the floor to the ceiling. Auto level and Auto keystone give you a rectangular image no matter what angle to you point it at.

There’s also a ton of freedom provided in this projector. Who needs a console anyways? Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of this deal is the integrated Samsung Gaming Hub. With it you can stream games directly to the TV, provided you have a fast internet connection. Want to go camping with it? It’s sold separately, but you can upgrade your Freestyle 2 with a battery pack to play videos outdoors. Integrated speakers mean you won’t even have to bring anything but the projector and, depending on location, a screen.

If you want to make this projector yours, just tap the button below. You’ll find the Samsung Freestyle 2 available for just $598 instead of its usual $798, a $200 price drop. When you’re done shopping, consider heading over to check out the best Prime Day headphones deals so you can play all night without distracting your family. Then, take a peek at what else Samsung has to offer in our Samsung Prime Day deals primer.

John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
