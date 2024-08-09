 Skip to main content
The Samsung Freestyle projector is $200 off today

Samsung Freestyle projector.
Home theater projectors are a dime a dozen, though like many consumer tech devices, the best models tend to rise to the surface. One of the best brands for cinematic picture quality and advanced features has to be Samsung, and the model we’re thinking of is the Samsung Freestyle. This portable powerhouse is all about set-it-and-forget-it connections, and even includes a fully functional Samsung smart TV hub! 

You’ll usually have to spend around $800 on this setup, but what’s that we hear? Ah yes! The discount bells are sounding! When you order the Samsung Freestyle projector through Samsung or Dell today, you can take $200 off that $800 asking price. We love solid TV deals, but it’s hard to beat the massive picture that a projector brings to the table!

Why you should buy the Samsung Freestyle

This is actually the second generation of the Samsung Freestyle, a lightweight projector that’s designed to hop from one location to the next without a ton of labor involved. All you have to do is find the spot you want the Freestyle to sit, plug it in for power, and hook up whatever AV components you’d like to use. Aim at the wall or ceiling and you’re good to go!

The projector includes a Micro HDMI hookup and a USB-C port, along with a great feature called Easy Set Up. Once the Freestyle is powered, the projector goes to work adjusting the keystone and leveling elements without you having to make any manual adjustments. You’ll also be able to project an image as small as 30 inches and as large as 100 inches. This makes the Freestyle a solid choice for pretty much any impromptu locale. 

As for picture quality, the Freestyle delivers colorful visuals at up to 1080p HD at 60Hz. In pitch black rooms, the contrast tends to suffer a bit when rendering blacks (they often show up as dark gray), though the projector’s HDR performance swings in for the rescue. When watching your favorite movies and shows in formats like HDR10+, you’ll experience enhanced colors and extra brightness. 

Samsung’s Tizen OS-powered smart TV features have been around for a minute, and this interactive landscape of apps and games is available for the Freestyle too! Just make sure that you’re placing the projector close enough to your Wi-Fi router or extender for best results, as there’s no Ethernet port on the projector. 

Both Samsung and Dell are offering solid discounts on the Samsung Freestyle, so we recommend jumping on these markdown before it’s too late. Save $200 when you order the Samsung Freestyle from either site. We also suggest having a look at the other best Samsung Freestyle projector deals we found this week. We’ve got a solid roundup of more general Samsung deals too. 

