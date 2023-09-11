Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds today

If you’re in the market for some new earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are seeing a pretty good discount at Best Buy today. The popular in-ear headphones are going for just $100. This makes for a $50 savings, as they would regularly set you back $150. This is a really good price point for these earbuds, as they’re made to compete with the Apple AirPods 3, but cost significantly less with this deal. Free shipping is included as well.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

There are a lot of wireless earbud options on the market nowadays, as our roundup of the best wireless earbuds can attest. But if you’re looking for an affordable, all-purpose set of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a set worth considering. They’re compact, comfortable, and provide impressive sound quality. They provide solid bass and high quality midtones, a combination that can be hard to find in a pair of earbuds. And while earbuds generally can all be called compact and portable, the Galaxy Buds 2 do a particular good job of it with an efficiently-sized case that tucks away easily into backpacks and even pants pockets.

Active noise-cancelation is a big feature of the Galaxy Buds 2, as it isn’t something you’ll often find among earbuds in this price range. You won’t start seeing it in Apple’s AirPods lineup until you reach the expensive Apple AirPods Pro 2. With active noise-cancelation you can block out unwanted sounds and keep your focus on whatever you’re working on, watching, or listening to with the Galaxy Buds 2. You can also control the headphones with touch controls on each earbud, and they connect easily to any Bluetooth device. These earbuds have quite a few features that are exclusive to Android devices, so they’re worth even more consideration if you’re an Android user.

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds are a good deal even at their regular price of $150, they provide even more value with this deal at Best Buy. It brings their price down to $100, which makes for a $50 savings, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

