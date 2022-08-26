 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Guides

How to update Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro firmware

Phil Nickinson
By

One of the most important things you can do with any and all of your devices is keep them updated. Whether it's software (think apps) or firmware (software that controls the hardware itself), updates allow for new and improved (read: fixed) features, squashed bugs, and plugged security holes — basically all the things that'll keep your products in working order.

And that's true not just for phones, tablets, and computers but also for things like earbuds. It's not uncommon for earbuds to see bug fixes and new tunings. And, yes, it's fair to say that you want your Bluetooth earbud security to be kept up to date, too.

So here's what you need to know about updating the firmware on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

  • Android device

  • Samsung Galaxy Wear app

Install the app

Whether you're using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a Samsung device or any other modern Android phone or tablet, you'll need the Galaxy Wearable app. This is what lets you get into the settings beyond a basic Bluetooth connection.

If you haven't already done so, snag the Galaxy Wearable app from Google Play. Don't worry that it has pictures of watches — it's for multiple devices.

Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

Update the firmware

For this next part, we're going to assume that you've already connected your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to whatever device you're using them with.

Step 1: Open the Galaxy Wearable app.

Step 2: Scroll down to Earbuds settings and tap.

Step 3: Scroll down to Earbuds software update and tap.

Step 4: If an update is available, you'll be prompted to install it. Otherwise, you'll see the current software information and can go take a walk or something.

And that's all there is to it. You don't need to go overboard here and check for an update every week or anything. Samsung should actually alert you if there's an update available, but there's nothing inherently wrong with checking manually, too. Just remember to take a peek every now and again to make sure you're keeping your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro up to date.

Editors' Recommendations

The most common Hulu problems and how to fix them

Hulu app icon on Roku.

How to replace lost or broken AirPods, AirPods Pro, or cases

Woman wearing Apple AirPods Pro.

What is the Samsung Smart TV web browser?

A man watching the Samsung 75-inch Q84A in his living room.

How to pair or reset a Roku remote

Roku remote in hand with Roku home screen in. the background.

The best thrillers on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Joe Keery in Spree.

What is Google TV? Here’s everything you need to know

Google TV user interface.

Apple TV 4K (2017) vs. Apple TV 4K (2021): Should you upgrade?

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri remote

The best Hulu original series right now (August 2022)

Carmen from FX series The Bear in his apron, looking back.

The best Netflix original movies (August 2022)

Jamie Foxx in Day Shift.

Expect to hear more about hearing, now that the FDA’s new hearing aid rules are here

Man wearing Olive Max hearing aids.

Netflix’s ad tier may ditch commercials for some content

Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

The best stand-up comedy on Amazon Prime right now (August 2022)

Eddie Izzard performs in Wunderbar.

The best Amazon Prime original series (August 2022)

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in Night Sky.