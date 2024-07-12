 Skip to main content
How to preorder Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 for as cheap as $150

By
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 (top) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

When it comes to true wireless earbuds deals, there are numerous options on the market to choose from. Some brands make buds that only cost $20, while others specialize in boutique performance at a higher cost. Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. These two all-new pairs of Samsung buds are sure to be exceptional, and Samsung offering is an awesome promo on both sets: 

For the Galaxy Buds 3 standard, you can get up to $100 in trade-in credit for an older pair of Galaxy Buds. Without any savings, you’re looking at $180 for the Buds 3. The same $100 trade-in applies to the Buds 3 Pro, which are $250 at full retail. Make sure to check out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders if you want a new phone to match your earbuds.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Available in black and white, the Galaxy Buds 3 bring an all-new look to the table that reminds us of Apple AirPods. Whether you like listening to tunes all day, or simply need some white noise to drown out workplace chatter, the Galaxy Buds 3 utilizes an open design and noise canceling to allow important sound in, while drowning out the tones you don’t want to hear. 

Pinch controls and gesture swiping for volume is on tap, and the inclusion of in-ear detection sensors will automatically pause music and podcasts when you take the Buds 3 out of your ears, resuming only once you place them back in. You can also expect up to 6 hours of battery life per bud. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, in case with lid open.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Buds 3 Pro are the Samsung flagship earbuds of 2024. Prioritizing sound quality, audio immersion, and premium levels of comfort, the Buds 3 Pro are hybrid ANC earbuds that come with multiple ear tip sizes. Features like Adaptive Noise Control and Siren Detect are particularly great for city commuters who need to stay aware of their surroundings at all times. 

Each bud is equipped with a 10mm driver and planar tweeter, so you can expect some pretty well-rounded audio. We also look forward to improved call quality and up to 7 hours of battery life. 

We see earbud and headphone deals all the time, but we’re not sure how long this amazing Samsung promo is going to last. Get $100 in trade-in credit toward the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, just as long as your old earbuds are eligible. We also have a big list of Samsung Galaxy deals for you to peruse!

