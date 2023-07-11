 Skip to main content
Cheapest price: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for $65

Aaron Mamiit
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re browsing through Prime Day headphone deals for wireless earbuds and none of the offers have caught your attention so far, you may want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The uniquely-designed wireless earbuds, originally priced at $150, are available for just $65 from Amazon, lower than their previously cheapest price this year of $80. That’s $85 in savings, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want it because we’re not sure if the bargain will last until Prime Day ends on July 12.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The choice to go for true wireless earbuds often considers their small size, style, and autonomy, according to our headphone buying guide. You’ll enjoy these characteristics with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, but with a different design compared to most of its peers in the market. Wearing most wireless earbuds means inserting silicon eartips into your ear canal, but that’s not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live as they rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. They’re pretty comfortable once you get used to them, so you can wear them for several hours at a time to maximize their battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours if you include their charging case.

Like most of the best wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation to eliminate distractions caused by the sounds of your surroundings, though you’ll be able to hear what’s going on around you, such as when you’re waiting for announcements or crossing the street, without having to take them off with a single tap on the wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also work with Samsung’s Bixby, so you can use a wake word to have the digital assistant take voice commands for functions like searching for music and sending a message.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are different compared to other wireless earbuds, and with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, they’re also cheaper than most of them. They’re available for just $65, following an $85 discount on their original price of $150, and eclipsing their previous lowest price this year of $80. There’s always a chance that stocks run out sooner than you expect, so if you want to miss this opportunity to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for less than half-price, you shouldn’t hesitate to buy them immediately.

