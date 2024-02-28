If you want to try something different from the available true wireless earbuds deals today, check out the uniquely-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. From their original price of $149, they’re on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $69 following an $80 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining in this opportunity to get the wireless earbuds for less than half-price, so if you’re interested in the 54% discount, you’ll have to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Unlike most of the wireless earbuds in the market that sit inside your ear canal, which feels uncomfortable for some people, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live rest outside the ear canal and against the inside of your concha. You may need time to adjust, especially if you’ve been using other wireless earbuds, but you’ll eventually get used to wearing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and it will start to feel comfortable. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live’s app, available for both iOS and Android, will let you customize their sound output, as well as access the Find My Earbuds feature that makes them play a sound when you misplace them.

Despite their unique design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live still offer active noise cancellation, which will help you focus on your music or streaming shows by blocking sound from your environment. There’s also transparency mode that does the opposite — it will let you hear your surroundings without having to take off the wireless earbuds. With ANC and the wake word for Samsung’s Bixby deactivated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 29 hours if you include their charging case.

If the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live grabbed your interest, here’s your chance to get the wireless earbuds for much cheaper than usual at 54% off. Walmart is selling them for just $69, which is less than half their original price of $149. There’s no telling when the savings of $80 will disappear, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking whether you should proceed with the purchase. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live right now if you want them, as you’re increasing the risk of missing out on the discount by delaying the transaction.

