Samsung fans who are looking through headphone deals for discounts on wireless earbuds may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The true wireless earbuds with a unique design are down to just $100, for savings of $50 on their original price of $150. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of the bargain, but you need to assume that the clock is running out. Buy the wireless earbuds as soon as possible to get them for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The thing that stands out about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is that they don’t have the stems that you can find in most of the best wireless earbuds. Instead of inserting them in your ear canal, which some find uncomfortable because of the silicon eartips, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. It will feel weird at first, but you’ll eventually get used to the feeling of wearing them. The wireless earbuds also have a touch-sensitive area for controlling playback, adjusting volume, and answering phone calls, and you can adjust the functions of the touch controls though the Galaxy Wear app on Samsung devices or the Galaxy Buds app on iOS.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, which will block external noise when activated. However, just one tap on the wireless earbuds will let you listen to your surroundings without having to take them off, which will be useful to listen to announcements and conversations. Inside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are long-lasting batteries that will run for 8 hours before requiring a recharge, and the wireless earbuds are compatible with Samsung’s Bixby and Google Assistant.

If you’re willing to try wireless earbuds with a design that’s different from its competitors, you won’t regret going for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. They’re available from Best Buy for $100, following a $50 discount on their sticker price of $150. You’ll need to act fast though, because the offer may no longer be online tomorrow. To secure the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for a lower price, you’ll have to complete the transaction to purchase them right now.

