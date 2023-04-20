 Skip to main content
Usually $170, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are $80 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about buying new wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, you should check out this 53% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from Amazon’s Woot. From $170, they’re down to a very affordable $80, for $90 in savings. There’s still several days left on the offer, but there’s a chance that stocks get sold out first, so you’ll want to make your purchase as fast as you can if you want to get these wireless earbuds for less than half their original price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Separating the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from the best wireless earbuds is their unique design. Instead of sitting inside the ear canal like traditional wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. It may take some getting used to, but they’re a great alternative for those who aren’t comfortable with silicon eartips inside their ears. The wireless earbuds also have touch-sensitive areas that will let you control playback, adjust volume, call up a voice assistant, and pick up phone calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also come with active noise cancellation, so you can block all external sounds when you want to focus on listening to your playlists or watching streaming content. With ANC activated, the wireless earbuds can last up to about 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 21 hours with their charging case, but if the feature is turned off, they can last up to about 8 hours on a single charge and a total of almost 29 hours with their charging case.

Here’s a must-buy among all the headphone deals online if you’re looking for wireless earbuds — the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $80, following a 53% discount from Amazon’s Woot. That’s $90 in savings from their original price of $170, but you’ll need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out even if there are still several days left on the deal. That’s because stocks of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may sell out, so if you want to get them for much cheaper than usual, you need to purchase them right now.

