Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are over half off in early Prime Day deals

Have you been scouring Amazon for true wireless earbud deals? Well we found one that’s going to knock your music-listening socks off: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 through Amazon and save anywhere from 26% to 57% overall. Samsung doesn’t mess around when it comes to earbuds, and since the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds Pro 3 are due to hit shelves by month’s end, there’s never been a better time to invest in Samsung audio.

First and foremost, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are part of Samsung’s active noise canceling (ANC) lineup of wireless buds. These little guys use something called Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to hone in on the frequencies we don’t want to hear, while enhancing others. Other brands usually call this Hybrid ANC, and it’s perfect for eliminating sounds like engine noise and HVAC systems, while amplifying close-quarters conversations.

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 produce great sound, even without ANC enabled. From one music genre to the next, you can expect punchy low-end performance and lots of detail in the treble and midrange. The Buds Pro 2 also support Samsung’s take on 360-degree audio, creating the kind of soundstage you’d normally only hear at a live music event. Plus, the buds fit nice and secure, while providing plentiful comfort for longer wear sessions.

As far as battery life, you can expect up to five hours with ANC enabled and eight hours when it’s disabled. A fully-charged charging case should provide an additional 20 listening hours.

We see Samsung deals just about every day, but with the release of some all-new Samsung hardware on the horizon, we’re seeing more and more markdowns on the company’s older gear. We’ve also been seeing a lot more Amazon deals, mostly because Prime Day deals right around the corner.

So if you’d like to own a great set of earbuds for a price most folks can wrap their heads around, purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for only $100 on Amazon while this sale lasts!