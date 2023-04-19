 Skip to main content
This Samsung soundbar bundle with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is 60% off

If your home theater is lacking in the audio department, Woot! just gave you a great excuse to upgrade it. Right now the Samsung HW-Q600A soundbar bundle is only $238, a crazy 60% off its usual $600. This setup comes with everything you need for a simple surround sound experience, including a subwoofer and a soundbar with multiple speakers and multiple upward-facing drivers — but we’ll get more into that below. For now, check out this incredible deal at Woot! before it goes away.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600A soundbar bundle

Soundbar deals can vary a lot in quality, so it’s important not to jump at the first one. This bundle is coming from Samsung, so you know that it’s manufactured well and will pair great with your TV, especially if you have a Samsung display. The HW-Q600A is a 3.1.2 setup. That means three things: soundbar has three speakers, a middle, right and left; it has one subwoofer, which is separate from the soundbar, so you can place it wherever you want; and the soundbar itself has two upward-facing drivers, meaning it supports Dolby Atmos sound. Dolby Atmos is a sound technology that mimics surround sound be being able to place certain sounds in certain areas. For instance, the upward-facing drivers on this soundbar are able to bounce sound off the ceiling to completely immerse you in the movie you’re watching. Even though it’s only one soundbar and one subwoofer, you’ll be amazed at how immersive the sound is.

Because this is a Samsung soundbar, it has a lot of great tricks that only a TV company could come up with. For instance, if you have a Samsung TV you can enable a Q-Symphony mode. This allows you to sync up the soundbar with the actual speakers built into the TV, letting you use the full potential of your home theater setup. The soundbar has Adaptive Sound, meaning it intelligently determines whether you’re watching a talking scene or an action scene and adjusts accordingly. If you don’t have a Samsung TV, considering grabbing one. There are plenty of options in our 4K TV deals, QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals.

This soundbar deal won’t be around for much longer. Since Amazon is selling it one their Woot! site, it’s likely an overstock that they’re trying to get rid of. Grab the Samsung HW-Q600A for only $238, down from $600, before the sale is over.

