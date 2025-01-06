This Samsung audio system is great for Dolby Atmos and has an $874 markdown

You don’t have to settle for the tinny audio your TV speakers produce, but you also don’t have to spend over $2,000 for a top sound system. In fact, a great middle-ground is the Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar. With its wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers, the HW-990C is able to virtualize a full Dolby Atmos configuration. And the best part is this powerful system is on sale today:

Right now, when you order the Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar, you’ll only wind up paying $1,025. At full price, this system sells for $1,900.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990C

The Samsung HW-Q990C is equipped with 11 powerful drivers right in the soundbar, four of which are up-firing drivers designed to blast sound toward the ceiling and then back down again. You’ll also get two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer to complete the highs, mids, and lows you’ve been looking for. Once connected to your TV, the HW-Q990C goes to work calibrating itself to best suit your listening environment via an automated technology called SpaceFit Sound Pro.

The HW-Q990C also happens to be compatible with Samsung Q-Symphony-certified TVs. Produced between 2020 and the present day, this feature lets you combine your soundbar drivers with your TV speakers (instead of replacing them). The end result is an even bigger soundstage with twice as much detail. Other noteworthy features include plug-and-play HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity, AirPlay compatibility, and Samsung’s Active Voice Amplifier, which gives a solid boost to all dialogue and vocals.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but soundbar deals like this one tend to go pretty quickly, so today might be the best day to buy the Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar. And if you’re shopping for a TV (or other Samsung tech), we also recommend checking out our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals and best Samsung deals for even more markdowns on top Samsung products!