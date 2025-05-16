 Skip to main content
This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar combo is 57% off at Woot today

Amazing Deal Samsung 2024 HW-Q990D soundbar.
Nothing says “surround sound” like a full-on Dolby Atmos soundbar system. While many of these bar-speaker bundles cost upwards of $1,000, one of the best Atmos rigs has a crazy-good discount at Woot today: For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar for only $868. That’s a $1,132 markdown from its original $2,000 price! 

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990D Soundbar

More than just an upgrade for your TV speakers, the Samsung HW-Q990D is a true, all-hands-on-deck surround sound, but minus a bulky AV receiver and all that speaker wire. Thanks to side-firing and up-firing drivers, the HW-Q990D is able to direct audio around you and up toward the ceiling for the height effects Dolby Atmos is renowned for. The system also comes with two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer.

One of the best features of the Samsung HW-Q990D is Spacefit Sound Pro. This calibrates the soundbar to accommodate the unique acoustics of the room it lives in, so you’ll always have the best sound for the space. We’re also big fans of the Adaptive Sound feature, which analyzes and enhances dialogue and vocals in real time, so you’ll never miss a line of your favorite show. 

The Samsung HW-Q990D can be used for video passthrough to your TV as well, and has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming tunes wirelessly from a phone or tablet. 

Get Samsung’s 2024 flagship audio system for only $868 when you purchase right now. You should also take a peek at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more discounts on top Samsung tech!

