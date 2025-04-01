 Skip to main content
This space-saving Samsung soundbar is on sale for $180 today

The Samsung S50B 3.0ch Soundbar set up on a table.
Are you tired of missing important lines of dialogue in your favorite TV shows and movies? Unfortunately, most TV speakers don’t have what it takes to deliver the kind of crystal-clear sound we all wish for. Fortunately, soundbars are a quick and easy fix, and top TV brands like Samsung are behind a number of these incredible audio accessories.

As it turns out, there’s a fantastic sale on a particular Samsung bar today. For a limited time, the Samsung HW-S50B 3.0ch Soundbar is marked down to $180. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo-Video to take advantage of this Amazon Big Spring Sale event markdown.

Why you should buy the Samsung S50B 3.0ch Soundbar

The Samsung S50B is a great soundbar for small to medium-sized TV rooms. With its integrated woofers, tweets, and passive radiators, the S50B delivers solid stereo performance and can even virtualize a larger surround sound configuration. You’ll also be treated to a dedicated center speaker for enhanced dialogue and vocals, as well as Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Lite feature for additional dialogue optimization.

HDMI ARC and digital optical are the two wired connections you’ll have access to, but the S50B also has a Bluetooth input that supports up to two device connections simultaneously!

Soundbar deals like this one are a bit rare. Normally, we’re highlighting soundbar-subwoofer combos, and the Samsung S50B doesn’t come with a dedicated sub. Still, this soundbar delivers a huge upgrade over traditional TV speakers, and it’s $73 less for the foreseeable future.

We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best TV deals for even more discounts on top AV devices.

