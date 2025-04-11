The Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar is on sale for under $200 today

For those struggling to get discernible dialogue out of your TV speakers, we feel your pain. This is why soundbars are becoming a regular part of a TV purchase, as even the newest QLEDs and OLEDs are equipped with speakers that just can’t bring the boom. Still, there are numerous TV manufacturers that produce soundbars that mesh perfectly with its TVs, and you can bet that Samsung is at the top of that list.

As a matter of fact, we came across this stunning Samsung soundbar offer earlier today: Right now, when you buy the Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target, you’ll only pay $180. The full MSRP on this model is $250.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar

Designed to work best in small to medium-sized rooms, the Samsung HW-S50B is classed as a 3.0 soundbar. This means the bar has a dedicated center speaker, so dialogue and vocals should be rendered crystal-clear. Delivering up to 140 watts, the HW-S50B isn’t going to blow the roof off the house, but you can say goodbye to the flat and uninspired din your TV speakers once produced.

The soundbar even has two built-in woofers for a bit of low-end, though action movie fans and video game diehards may be better served by a soundbar that comes with a wireless sub. Still, the S50B has a Bluetooth input for streaming music and podcasts wirelessly from a phone or tablet and can be connected to your TV via HDMI ARC or digital optical.

You’ll be able to have two devices paired to the bar simultaneously as well. The low-profile design is simple to work with, too. Should you want or need to, the soundbar can also be mounted to the wall.

Take $70 off the Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar when you purchase today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung deals, and best Samsung TV deals for even more discounts on Samsung products!