 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar is on sale for under $200 today

By
Good Deal The Samsung S50B 3.0ch Soundbar set up on a table.
Amazon

For those struggling to get discernible dialogue out of your TV speakers, we feel your pain. This is why soundbars are becoming a regular part of a TV purchase, as even the newest QLEDs and OLEDs are equipped with speakers that just can’t bring the boom. Still, there are numerous TV manufacturers that produce soundbars that mesh perfectly with its TVs, and you can bet that Samsung is at the top of that list. 

As a matter of fact, we came across this stunning Samsung soundbar offer earlier today: Right now, when you buy the Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target, you’ll only pay $180. The full MSRP on this model is $250. 

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar

Designed to work best in small to medium-sized rooms, the Samsung HW-S50B is classed as a 3.0 soundbar. This means the bar has a dedicated center speaker, so dialogue and vocals should be rendered crystal-clear. Delivering up to 140 watts, the HW-S50B isn’t going to blow the roof off the house, but you can say goodbye to the flat and uninspired din your TV speakers once produced. 

Related

The soundbar even has two built-in woofers for a bit of low-end, though action movie fans and video game diehards may be better served by a soundbar that comes with a wireless sub. Still, the S50B has a Bluetooth input for streaming music and podcasts wirelessly from a phone or tablet and can be connected to your TV via HDMI ARC or digital optical.

You’ll be able to have two devices paired to the bar simultaneously as well. The low-profile design is simple to work with, too. Should you want or need to, the soundbar can also be mounted to the wall. 

Take $70 off the Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar when you purchase today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung deals, and best Samsung TV deals for even more discounts on Samsung products! 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This Samsung soundbar is half off today, but act fast!
Samsung HW-B650 soundbar with remote and wireless subwoofer.

If you feel like your TV’s sound quality is disappointing, you’re not alone. Every year, TV speakers seem to get smaller and less detail-focused, resulting in some pretty lackluster-sounding movies and shows. Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for the best soundbar deals, and we came across this great Samsung offer earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung HW-B650 3.1ch Soundbar at Amazon, you’ll only pay $200. The soundbar is also available at Best Buy for $250. The full MSRP on this model is $400.

Read more
The best 55-inch Samsung OLED TV of 2024 has an $800 discount today
Samsung S95D OLED review

Samsung is one of the biggest names in town when it comes to TVs, which is why we’re excited to announce that Samsung’s 2024 flagship is on sale. For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch S95D Series 4K QD-OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other sites and shops, you’ll only wind up paying $1,600.

The full MSRP on this model is $2,400, and editor at large Caleb Denison says, “The [Samsung S95D is the] most bright room-friendly OLED TV we've tested.”

Read more
One of Samsung’s best OLED TVs has a $300 discount today
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.

Did you know that one of Samsung’s best OLED TVs is on sale this week? For a limited time, the much-praised S90D Series is being treated to a slew of markdowns, including the 65-inch size. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other retailers, and you’ll only pay $1,400, which is a $300 discount off the TV’s MSRP.

We also recommend taking a look at our coverage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, running today through March 31. You’ll save up to 40% on select items, including popular outdoor tech products like Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds!

Read more