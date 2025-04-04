The Samsung S800D 3.1.2ch Soundbar is on sale for 30% off

We all know that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, but the company also produces exceptional soundbars. Available in several shapes and sizes, one of Samsung’s midrange models is actually on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung HW-S800D 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a few other sites and stores, you’ll only pay $628. The full MSRP on this model is $898.

Why you should buy the Samsung S800D Soundbar

The Samsung S800D is a great soundbar choice for those seeking an immersive audio experience when watching movies and shows and playing video games. The 3.1.2 configuration means the bar has up-firing drivers for firing sound up toward the ceiling, at which point the waves descend to your ears as height effects. This is exactly what the Dolby Atmos audio format is designed for. Just be sure to have the S800D connected via HDMI eARC for the best virtualization possible.

Boasting Samsung’s Ultra Slim moniker, the S800D is sleek enough to fit in unobtrusively with most TVs and home decor. It even looks great wall-mounted below a TV, especially any Samsung set released in the last five years or so. Once set up, you’ll also be able to use the Spacefit Sound Pro feature to calibrate the bar to deliver the best audio based on the unique acoustics of your listening space.

Other awesome features include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with the latter function allowing you to use Alexa or Google Assistant to stream music, search the web, and even control smart home devices.

Save $270 when you purchase the Samsung HW-S800D 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more discounts on top Samsung tech!