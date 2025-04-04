 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung S800D 3.1.2ch Soundbar is on sale for 30% off

By
Good Deal The Samsung HW-S800D Soundbar mounted below a wall-mounted TV.
Amazon

We all know that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, but the company also produces exceptional soundbars. Available in several shapes and sizes, one of Samsung’s midrange models is actually on sale today: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung HW-S800D 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a few other sites and stores, you’ll only pay $628. The full MSRP on this model is $898. 

Why you should buy the Samsung S800D Soundbar

The Samsung S800D is a great soundbar choice for those seeking an immersive audio experience when watching movies and shows and playing video games. The 3.1.2 configuration means the bar has up-firing drivers for firing sound up toward the ceiling, at which point the waves descend to your ears as height effects. This is exactly what the Dolby Atmos audio format is designed for. Just be sure to have the S800D connected via HDMI eARC for the best virtualization possible.

Related

Boasting Samsung’s Ultra Slim moniker, the S800D is sleek enough to fit in unobtrusively with most TVs and home decor. It even looks great wall-mounted below a TV, especially any Samsung set released in the last five years or so. Once set up, you’ll also be able to use the Spacefit Sound Pro feature to calibrate the bar to deliver the best audio based on the unique acoustics of your listening space.

Other awesome features include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with the latter function allowing you to use Alexa or Google Assistant to stream music, search the web, and even control smart home devices.

Save $270 when you purchase the Samsung HW-S800D 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more discounts on top Samsung tech!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Samsung’s ultra-slim soundbar just got a $250 price cut
The Samsung HW-S800D Soundbar mounted below a wall-mounted TV.

Have you been on the lookout for a great soundbar discount? Brands like Samsung are always offering markdowns on top AV devices, including this week. We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but for a limited time, the Samsung HW-S800D Ultra-slim Soundbar has a $150 discount. This brings the total price down to $750.

It’s one of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen all week, so take advantage of this promo before it’s gone!

Read more
The Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED TV has a $400 discount
A Samsung S90D TV on a white background.

Samsung is well known for its amazing lineup of 4K and 8K TVs. Available in numerous models and sizes, one of the staple sets of 2024 was the Samsung S90D, an OLED of epic proportions. The S90D should be available through much of 2025, but we came across a fantastic discount for the 42-inch size while researching TV deals:

For a limited time, the Samsung 42-inch S90D 4K OLED is on sale for $1,000. That’s a $400 discount on one of the best OLED TVs of the last several years.

Read more
The Samsung 75-inch QE1D QLED just got $820 slashed off its price
The Samsung QE1D Series 4K LED TV.

If you've been looking for a brand new 4K TV to be the centerpiece of your home theater, you won't want to miss this incredible offer. Samsung has knocked a ridiculous $820 off its 75-inch QE1D QLED TV. That drops the price from $1,800 to $980. A 75-inch QLED display from a quality brand like Samsung -- for under $1,000? That's a deal you don't want to miss.

We love Samsung TV deals like this one, but we wouldn’t wait much longer to take advantage of the offer!

Read more