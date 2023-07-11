You don’t have to spend a lot if you want to improve the audio quality of your home theater setup, especially with this offer from Walmart for the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar. As part of the retailer’s Walmart+ Week, which is its response to Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you’ll only have to pay $69 for the soundbar, instead of its original price of $89. That’s $20 in savings on an already affordable device, but if you want it, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right away because we’re not sure how much time is left on the bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar

Most of the best TVs are too thin to come equipped with premium speakers, but an easy solution to audio issues is adding a soundbar to your home theater setup. The affordable Samsung HW-T400 soundbar will do the trick for an instant improvement without breaking the bank. It’s a 2.0-channel soundbar, with the “2” meaning it offers two channels — left and right — and the “0” meaning that it doesn’t come with a separate subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. However, that’s because the soundbar features two built-in subwoofers and a sound duct that intensifies the bass using air vibrations, so you won’t be missing out on excellent low-frequency audio.

Like the best soundbars, the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar supports Dolby Audio and DTS, which transform your living room into a cinema by providing a rich surround sound experience. You can connect the soundbar to your TV or mobile devices using a Bluetooth connection so there won’t be any need for cables — you can even use NFC for pairing by simply tapping your smartphone on the soundbar.

One of the cheapest Prime Day soundbar deals isn’t on Amazon, as Walmart is selling the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar for just $69 after a $20 discount on its original price of $89. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it. If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar but you don’t want to pay full price for it, you need to complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations