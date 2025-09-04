I’m both confused and intrigued by Samsung’s bizarre Movingstyle TV

Samsung had plenty of announcements during its IFA 2025 press conference, but one product stood out for me among the onslaught of AI chat (AI was mentioned over 90 times, we’re told) – the oddly named Movingstyle.

The bizarre name is just the beginning. The Movingstyle is a 27-inch portable, touchscreen TV, with a built-in carry handle and kick stand. There’s even a podium stand, so you don’t have to hold it when a surface isn’t available.

Recommended Videos

There’s a built-in battery too, which Samsung says can last around three hours – the length of a director’s cut movie or two soccer matches, Samsung’s Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances, Cheolgi Kim (CK) tell us.

As mentioned this is not just a standard display, but also a touchscreen one. It packs Samsung’s Vision AI interface found on the brand’s TVs, giving you access to widgets, an AI chatbot, and various apps.

Fancy doing some drawing? Well you can, with a Paint-style application allowing you to doodle to your hearts content.

The screen also benefits from some of Samsung’s TV tech, including adaptive brightness and sound, which react to the lighting and noise conditions around you.

Portable… to a point

With a built in carry handle, the Movingstyle is distinctly more portable than the TV currently sitting in your living room. But it’s also rather heavy.

I haven’t got the exact weight figures, but this isn’t something you’d want to be carrying long distances. And to be fair to Samsung, it’s designed to only really be moved around the home.

The good news is the handle, which also doubles as a kickstand, feels sturdy – not like the flimsy piece of plastic on the back of the original Nintendo Switch.

There’s also a separate podium stand (which I imagine will be sold separately, but I’m waiting on confirmation), allowing the Movingstyle to be freestanding, plus the podium is on wheels allowing you to easily move it from room to room.

The screen connects to, and locks in to the stand in a reassuringly secure manner, and it’s also easy to remove by sliding a switch on the rear of the screen to release it.

When mounted on the podium stand, the Movingstyle can be rotated from landscape to portrait, making it ideal for scrolling social.

On the back of the screen there are a couple of USB-C ports (one of which can be used for charging or a permanent power connection), plus a HDMI input, allowing you to connect the display to set-top boxes, games consoles and other peripherals.

And on the top edge you’ll find a power button and a microphone mute switch, for when you don’t want the built-in AI assistant listening out for you.

A curious device

The Samsung Movingstyle is certainly a curious device. In a world where many of us have a smartphone, multiple TVs inhabit homes, plus a smattering of laptops and tablets can be found in family units, I wonder if consumers are actually calling for a screen like this.

Samsung clearly believes there’s demand, and in large enough quantities to actually bring the Movingstyle to market.

So while I’m a little confused about why it exists and how it fits into people’s already screen-heavy lifestyles, there’s part of me which really digs it and would love to have one to scoot round my home.

There’s currently no word on pricing or availability for the Movingstyle, but I’ve requested more information from Samsung and will update this article if I hear back.