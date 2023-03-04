 Skip to main content
Samsung’s ultra-loud party speaker just got a $200 price cut

Albert Bassili
By

Having guests over is always nice; if you’re into watching sports, such as March Madness, or you love hosting parties for your friends, having some great music is pretty important. Of course, while you can always rely on your phone or a couple of small speakers for your audio, if you want to up your game, this literal sound tower from Samsung is an excellent option. Usually $1,200, the loud, bass-heavy, water-resistant, go-anywhere Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower is $200 off, dropping the price down to $1,000. That’s a lot more expensive than your average Bluetooth speaker, but this delivers a lot more punch. It certainly won’t be right for everyone, but it might just be right for you — here’s why.

Why you should buy the Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower

What sets the MX-ST90B Sound Tower is the massive 1,700 watts of power it can put through its speakers, meaning you can fill a significantly large room with sound if you’d like. It has six speakers inside, two of each bass, mids, and tweeters, so you have a full range of frequencies to work with, especially if you love bass since it has some excellent bass boosting. We certainly appreciate the app that connects to the speaker, which gives you a lot of control over the EQ, something we don’t often find in speakers that come with preset EQs. Speaking of which, if you’d rather not fuss around with EQ settings, there are a few sound modes that you can pick from Party, Standard(MONO), Hip-Hop, EDM, Rock, Latin, House, and Regeea.

Besides the great audio, the MX-ST90B has many great features that you’d find on some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. For starters, you can connect to two mobile devices, so it’s easier to pick the next track, which is a big deal if you’re in a group full of music lovers. You also can connect up to two of these massive tower speakers if you want to equip a big area like a pool or garden. Luckily, it has an IPX5 rating for water resistance, although you can look at our article explaining water and dust resistance for audio gear to understand better what you can get away with. It also has a ton of RGB lights that you can sync with different mode types and a couple of handy little wheels to make moving it around easier.

Overall, the MX-ST90B Sound Tower is an excellent audio device if you want audio fidelity and power, especially given this deal from Samsung, which brings it down to $1,000. That said, if this is a bit too powerful or expensive for your needs, check out some of these other Bluetooth speaker deals for alternatives.

