Share

In the market for a 4K TV that costs less than $400? You’re in luck. Best Buy has knocked $130 off one of Samsung’s finest midrange 55-inch 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price below the $400 mark — making this a deal that’s not to be missed.

There’s no word on how long the sale will last, however. That means you’ll need to act fast if you want to be in with a chance of bagging yourself a stellar 55-inch Samsung NU6900 Series 4K Smart TV for such a low price.

If you aren’t in a position to fork out $400 in one go, Best Buy has your back. Provided you have good credit, you can split that one-time payment over twelve months, which boils down to around $33 per month.

The TV itself is about as well-rounded as they come for a premium brand TV at this price, bundling a USB port, two HDMI slots and Wi-Fi. It’s also armed with Samsung Smart View, a unique feature that lets you wirelessly stream content from a compatible smartphone or tablet.

Having used the NU6900 Series, we can safely say native 4K content is handled with aplomb. The same can be said for HD and Full HD, with playback remaining silky smooth during intense action scenes, even after it’s been upscaled to 4K.

Like most of Samsung’s 4K Smart TVs, the NU6900 Series is equipped with HDR. It’s a bit hit and miss, though — detail can sometimes look oversaturated in low-light scenes. But that’s to be expected from a TV that’s priced at less than $700.

Despite that, the 55-inch Samsung NU6900 Series 4K Smart TV is an absolute steal at $400, offering an immersive, lifelike viewing experience for both native and upscaled 4K content — something most budget 4K TVs fail to achieve.

As always, if you’re looking for a new TV, be sure to check out our comprehensive buying guide. But if you’re feeling a little impulsive, or don’t have time for more research, we’re confident in saying the NU6900 Series is a great TV for the money.

Looking for a TV but this one doesn’t seem right for you? Be sure to check out our list of other awesome TV deals.