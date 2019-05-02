Digital Trends
Home Theater

Best Buy cuts $130 off one of Samsung’s finest midrange 4K Smart TVs

Josh Levenson
By

In the market for a 4K TV that costs less than $400? You’re in luck. Best Buy has knocked $130 off one of Samsung’s finest midrange 55-inch 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price below the $400 mark — making this a deal that’s not to be missed.

There’s no word on how long the sale will last, however. That means you’ll need to act fast if you want to be in with a chance of bagging yourself a stellar 55-inch Samsung NU6900 Series 4K Smart TV for such a low price.

samsung nu7100

If you aren’t in a position to fork out $400 in one go, Best Buy has your back. Provided you have good credit, you can split that one-time payment over twelve months, which boils down to around $33 per month.

The TV itself is about as well-rounded as they come for a premium brand TV at this price, bundling a USB port, two HDMI slots and Wi-Fi. It’s also armed with Samsung Smart View, a unique feature that lets you wirelessly stream content from a compatible smartphone or tablet.

Having used the NU6900 Series, we can safely say native 4K content is handled with aplomb. The same can be said for HD and Full HD, with playback remaining silky smooth during intense action scenes, even after it’s been upscaled to 4K.

Like most of Samsung’s 4K Smart TVs, the NU6900 Series is equipped with HDR. It’s a bit hit and miss, though — detail can sometimes look oversaturated in low-light scenes. But that’s to be expected from a TV that’s priced at less than $700.

Despite that, the 55-inch Samsung NU6900 Series 4K Smart TV is an absolute steal at $400, offering an immersive, lifelike viewing experience for both native and upscaled 4K content — something most budget 4K TVs fail to achieve.

As always, if you’re looking for a new TV, be sure to check out our comprehensive buying guide. But if you’re feeling a little impulsive, or don’t have time for more research, we’re confident in saying the NU6900 Series is a great TV for the money.

Looking for a TV but this one doesn’t seem right for you? Be sure to check out our list of other awesome TV deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat
Up Next

Spotify tests voice-enabled ads for those who prefer talking to tapping
Stock photo of MacBook Pro
Computing

Best Buy’s current flash sale includes a $400 discount on MacBook Pros

Best Buy’s current flash sale is offering MacBook Pro laptops at a $400 discount. For only $1,100 you can get a 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Pro with a Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Looking for the best 4K Ultra HD TVs you can buy? Here are five great options

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
vizio 2017 smartcast p series m tvs sb3651 hero
Home Theater

Vizio’s 5.1 home theater soundbar system drops down to $200 on Amazon

Vizio soundbars are well known for providing outstanding sound for the price, and right now you can get one of the company's most popular 5.1 soundbar systems for $50 off the regular price of $250.
Posted By Simon Cohen
AMD RX 590
Computing

Grab an AMD RX 580 for just $170 in Best Buy’s flash AMD sale

If you want a new AMD CPU or GPU, now is a great time to buy. Best Buy has slashed prices on its most popular AMD graphics cards and processors, offering fantastic deals like the RX 580 at just $170.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Smart Home

Amazon and Best Buy slash the price of Facebook Portals for Mother’s Day

Amazon and Best Buy cut the price in half for the Facebook Portal and Portal + smart displays for Mother's Day. The Portal's smart camera follows you as you move around the room during video calls. The Portal also has Amazon Alexa built in.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini secure review 1415 1 900x600 c
Smart Home

Best Buy chops $100 off its Nest Secure and Nest Cam Outdoor combo pack

If you're interested in Nest's security offerings, we've spotted a great deal on a combo pack which includes the Nest Secure Alarm System and one Nest Cam Outdoor camera. Best Buy is selling the combo pack for $399, the same price you'd pay…
Posted By Ed Oswald
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Get up to $150 off the Apple iPad and iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Best Buy and Amazon

Two sales this week at Best Buy and Amazon have brought prices of the current model iPad and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch down to holiday levels. The iPad 32GB is on sale at Amazon for $249, an $80 savings, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB is on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in May 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat

Whether you're a fussy sleeper, work odd hours, or are just sensitive to light, a set of blackout curtains can help. Along with allowing you to enjoy better rest, light-blocking curtains can insulate your home, saving you cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
gillette father's day promo - heated razor
Deals

Need a gift idea? Gillette drops a new heated razor in time for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and many dads can be tricky to shop for. If your pop is still shaving with an old razor and it’s time for an upgrade, then some new shaving tackle from Gillette -- like the all-new Heated Razor…
Posted By Lucas Coll