 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung Prime Day deals: TVs, phones, monitors and more

By
Samsung S95D OLED review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Samsung is one of the hottest brands in this year’s Prime Day deals, as you’ll be able to take advantage of discounts on all kinds of electronic devices such as TVs, smartphones, and appliances. Whether you’re thinking about buying directly from Samsung or from any of the popular retailers, you can be sure that there’s something from these offers that will catch your eye. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as Samsung Prime Day deals are expected to sell out quickly. Check out our favorite bargains below, but act fast if you don’t want to miss the savings.

Samsung TV Prime Day deals

The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, so there will surely be high demand from shoppers for Samsung Prime Day TV deals. However, while Samsung is known for its top-of-the-line TVs with all of the latest technologies, it also offers budget-friendly TVs that are going to be even more affordable during the shopping holiday. Stocks are expected to run out fast though, so if you see a Samsung TV that you want to buy for Prime Day, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

  • Samsung 43-inch TU690T 4K Tizen TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K Tizen TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch DU6900 4K Tizen TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED 4K Tizen TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K Tizen TV —

Samsung tablet Prime Day deals

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For those who are shopping for Android tablets, Samsung is one of the go-to manufacturers for these mobile devices. The brand’s tablets range from affordable to premium, so it’s all a matter of determining how much you’re willing to pay and the purpose that you’re thinking for the tablet that you’ll buy. Whether you want a small screen or a big screen, simple specifications or lightning-fast performance, or basic features or lots of add-ons such as a built-in stylus, you’ll find a model that fits your needs from these Samsung Prime Day tablet deals.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ (256GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB) —

Samsung phone Prime Day deals

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy A35, showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung is one of the premiere smartphone brands in the market right now, especially if you prefer a device that’s powered by Android. The good news about Samsung is that its smartphones cover the entire budget spectrum, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend on Samsung Prime Day phone deals, you’ll be able to find something that’s for you among all of these bargains. Stocks may not last until the end of Prime Day though, so hurry up if you want to score an amazing offer.

  • Samsung Galaxy A05 (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) —

Samsung monitor Prime Day deals

Press image of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 studio monitor.
Samsung

Your desktop computer setup, whether it’s for work or play, will look much better with a Samsung monitor as its display. With the discounts that are available from this year’s Samsung monitor Prime Day deals, you’ll be able to get a model that was previously beyond your budget, but you have to hurry. Samsung monitors fly off the shelves whenever discounts are available, and we expect the same thing to happen during the shopping holiday.

  • Samsung 24-inch T350 Full HD monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch T350 Full HD monitor —
  • Samsung 27-inch Odyssey Full HD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 34-inch Oddyssey G5 QHD curved gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 QHD gaming monitor —

Samsung soundbar Prime Day deals

Samsung HW-Q950A Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Samsung / Samsung

If your home theater setup needs an audio boost, you wouldn’t want to miss the savings from Samsung Prime Day soundbar deals. Get a simple standalone soundbar, or get one that supports Dolby Atmos — either way, you’ll enjoy clearer sound and booming bass from a subwoofer. We’ve gathered our top picks below, but we’re not sure how long these prices will last. If you want a new soundbar before the shopping holiday ends, add any of our following recommendations to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

  • Samsung 2.1-channel B-Series soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Samsung 5.0-channel S-Series soundbar —
  • Samsung 3.1-channel S-Series soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Samsung 3.1.2-channel Q-Series soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Samsung 3.1.2-channel Q-Series ultra-slim soundbar with wireless subwoofer —

Samsung appliance Prime Day deals

28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung

Samsung is also behind a wide array of home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. You can’t go wrong with Samsung appliance Prime Day deals because not only will you get amazing value for the price that you pay, but there also won’t be any shortage of options because of all the models that Samsung is offering for its appliances. You’ll be assured of reliability and topnotch technology when you buy a Samsung appliance for Prime Day.

  • Samsung 24-inch top control smart dishwasher —
  • Samsung auto release smart dishwasher —
  • Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator —
  • Samsung Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. smart gas range —

How to choose Samsung deals on Prime Day

Samsung is one of the most beloved brands out there, as evidenced by its presence in a lot of our roundups such as the best TVs, the best phones, and the best monitors. If you buy a Samsung device, you can be sure that you’ll get a product with helpful features and impressive reliability. The decision that you have to make with these Samsung Prime Day deals, therefore, is choosing what type of device that you need, and determining the maximum budget for your purchase.

No matter what type of device that you’re going to buy from Samsung Prime Day deals, you can be sure that there would be a wide range of models that include budget-friendly and premium options. Generally, the more expensive the product, the more advanced its features, so this is where your budget will come in. It’s highly recommended that you set aside a specific amount as the maximum price that you’re willing to pay, and then you’ll want to get as close as possible to that limit without going overboard. This will ensure that you’ll get the best possible device that fits your budget, while also preventing you from spending too much as you may also have an eye on making other purchases during the shopping holiday.

Another important thing to consider when buying from Samsung Prime Day deals is being open to refurbished devices if your budget is tight. They may be previously owned, but these devices are guaranteed to be working properly when you get them. There may be some physical blemishes, but if you’re not too worried about that and you just want to enjoy larger savings, there’s no shame in going for refurbished Samsung devices.

How we chose these Samsung Prime Day deals

If we’re going to list every Samsung device with a discount for Prime Day, we won’t be able to help you narrow down your choices on what to buy for the shopping holiday. That’s why we made our recommendations based on the value that you’ll get for your purchase, whether that means the largest savings that you can get in terms of percentage on the original price or in terms of the total amount. We’re not going for small discounts here — these are Samsung Prime Day deals worth buying because you may not see prices as low as these until perhaps Black Friday.

You should also know that while it’s Amazon that’s the source for Prime Day deals, other retailers — and even Samsung itself — are trying to take advantage of the elevated online shopping activity with bargains of their own. It will be tough to keep up with the prices of a particular Samsung device across all of these sources, but we’re doing the dirty work for you. The prices that you see above are guaranteed to be the lowest for each Samsung product for Prime Day, and we’ll keep checking to make sure that stays true.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung and Vizio under $600
Prime Day 2022 tv deals graphic.

A 70-inch TV can make a nice addition to any home theater or other viewing area, and while they can be quite expensive there are a lot of Prime Day TV deals among the Prime Day deals going on right now. 70-inch TVs are among them, so we've tracked down all of the best 70-inch Prime Day TV deals in one place right here. You'll find among them some great options from Samsung and Vizio, as well as our favorite 70-inch TV Prime Day deal, which features a super low price on an Insignia TV. There are plenty of other sizes to shop out there as well, so if these Prime Day deals aren't right for you be sure to check out the 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals as well.
Best 70-inch TV Prime Day Deal
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $400, was $500

Most people probably don't think that you can get a 70-inch TV for this cheap, but Best Buy is proving everyone wrong with its offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Its list of features is pretty complete for a budget-friendly TV though, starting with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and DTS Studio Sound for realistic and immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections for compatible soundbars, as well as Apple's AirPlay to let you share videos and photos from your Apple devices to its 70-inch screen. It's also a smart TV that's powered by Amazon's Fire TV platform, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Amazon's Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deals: Gorgeous QLEDs under $600
The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV set up on a media cabinet in a living room.

The current Prime Day deals are littered with Prime Day TV deals, and among them are several opportunities to both go big and save big. A 75-inch TV is the perfect size for many people when it comes to a big screen TV, and we've found a lot of 75-inch TV Prime Day deals worth considering. Among them are models from some of the best TV brands, and they're offering some impressive savings and low starting price points. Below you can find several opportunities to save on a new 75-inch TV, and if you see something you like be sure to make a purchase while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to sell out quickly and even end without notice.
Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deal
Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV -- $2,200, was $3,300

If you're planning to buy from 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, we can't recommend the 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV enough. It's on top of our list of the best QLED TVs for various reasons, including fantastic HDR and color performance, excellent black levels, and terrific reflection handling, with many of these features further enriched by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K. The 4K TV also supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for amazing surround sound, which completes the cinematic experience in your own living room. The 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV also provides access to streaming shows through the Tizen operating system, and it can run video games without the need for a gaming console through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Read more
Best OLED TV Prime Day deals: This 48-inch LG is $700 off
LG C3 OLED

You can find lots of savings among the Prime Day deals going on right now, and one place to turn to for some massive savings is the Prime Day TV deals. Among them are some of the best Prime Day OLED TV deals we've seen, with brands like LG and Samsung leading the charge on discounts. An OLED TV will deliver some of the best picture quality available among current TVs on the market, and while they typically come in at pretty high price points, we've rounded up the best Prime Day OLED TV deals to help alleviate some of the cost. Below you'll find our choice for the best Prime Day OLED TV deal as well as several others worth pouncing on.
Best OLED TV Prime Day deal
LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K TV -- $800, was $1,500

OLED TVs usually cost more than $1,000, so don't miss this chance to buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for less than that. Despite the relatively affordable price, you'll be getting all the advantages of buying an OLED TV, including the ability to create perfect black levels that other types of TVs can't do. The TV is powered by LG's a8 AI Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution and uses AI to automatically create the best possible images, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room. The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS 24 platform, granting access not only to all of the popular streaming services but also to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Read more