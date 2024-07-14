Best Samsung Prime Day deals: TVs, phones, monitors and more

Samsung is one of the hottest brands in this year’s Prime Day deals, as you’ll be able to take advantage of discounts on all kinds of electronic devices such as TVs, smartphones, and appliances. Whether you’re thinking about buying directly from Samsung or from any of the popular retailers, you can be sure that there’s something from these offers that will catch your eye. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as Samsung Prime Day deals are expected to sell out quickly. Check out our favorite bargains below, but act fast if you don’t want to miss the savings.

Samsung TV Prime Day deals

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, so there will surely be high demand from shoppers for Samsung Prime Day TV deals. However, while Samsung is known for its top-of-the-line TVs with all of the latest technologies, it also offers budget-friendly TVs that are going to be even more affordable during the shopping holiday. Stocks are expected to run out fast though, so if you see a Samsung TV that you want to buy for Prime Day, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Samsung tablet Prime Day deals

For those who are shopping for Android tablets, Samsung is one of the go-to manufacturers for these mobile devices. The brand’s tablets range from affordable to premium, so it’s all a matter of determining how much you’re willing to pay and the purpose that you’re thinking for the tablet that you’ll buy. Whether you want a small screen or a big screen, simple specifications or lightning-fast performance, or basic features or lots of add-ons such as a built-in stylus, you’ll find a model that fits your needs from these Samsung Prime Day tablet deals.

Samsung phone Prime Day deals

Samsung is one of the premiere smartphone brands in the market right now, especially if you prefer a device that’s powered by Android. The good news about Samsung is that its smartphones cover the entire budget spectrum, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend on Samsung Prime Day phone deals, you’ll be able to find something that’s for you among all of these bargains. Stocks may not last until the end of Prime Day though, so hurry up if you want to score an amazing offer.

Samsung monitor Prime Day deals

Your desktop computer setup, whether it’s for work or play, will look much better with a Samsung monitor as its display. With the discounts that are available from this year’s Samsung monitor Prime Day deals, you’ll be able to get a model that was previously beyond your budget, but you have to hurry. Samsung monitors fly off the shelves whenever discounts are available, and we expect the same thing to happen during the shopping holiday.

Samsung soundbar Prime Day deals

If your home theater setup needs an audio boost, you wouldn’t want to miss the savings from Samsung Prime Day soundbar deals. Get a simple standalone soundbar, or get one that supports Dolby Atmos — either way, you’ll enjoy clearer sound and booming bass from a subwoofer. We’ve gathered our top picks below, but we’re not sure how long these prices will last. If you want a new soundbar before the shopping holiday ends, add any of our following recommendations to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Samsung appliance Prime Day deals

Samsung is also behind a wide array of home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. You can’t go wrong with Samsung appliance Prime Day deals because not only will you get amazing value for the price that you pay, but there also won’t be any shortage of options because of all the models that Samsung is offering for its appliances. You’ll be assured of reliability and topnotch technology when you buy a Samsung appliance for Prime Day.

How to choose Samsung deals on Prime Day

Samsung is one of the most beloved brands out there, as evidenced by its presence in a lot of our roundups such as the best TVs, the best phones, and the best monitors. If you buy a Samsung device, you can be sure that you’ll get a product with helpful features and impressive reliability. The decision that you have to make with these Samsung Prime Day deals, therefore, is choosing what type of device that you need, and determining the maximum budget for your purchase.

No matter what type of device that you’re going to buy from Samsung Prime Day deals, you can be sure that there would be a wide range of models that include budget-friendly and premium options. Generally, the more expensive the product, the more advanced its features, so this is where your budget will come in. It’s highly recommended that you set aside a specific amount as the maximum price that you’re willing to pay, and then you’ll want to get as close as possible to that limit without going overboard. This will ensure that you’ll get the best possible device that fits your budget, while also preventing you from spending too much as you may also have an eye on making other purchases during the shopping holiday.

Another important thing to consider when buying from Samsung Prime Day deals is being open to refurbished devices if your budget is tight. They may be previously owned, but these devices are guaranteed to be working properly when you get them. There may be some physical blemishes, but if you’re not too worried about that and you just want to enjoy larger savings, there’s no shame in going for refurbished Samsung devices.

How we chose these Samsung Prime Day deals

If we’re going to list every Samsung device with a discount for Prime Day, we won’t be able to help you narrow down your choices on what to buy for the shopping holiday. That’s why we made our recommendations based on the value that you’ll get for your purchase, whether that means the largest savings that you can get in terms of percentage on the original price or in terms of the total amount. We’re not going for small discounts here — these are Samsung Prime Day deals worth buying because you may not see prices as low as these until perhaps Black Friday.

You should also know that while it’s Amazon that’s the source for Prime Day deals, other retailers — and even Samsung itself — are trying to take advantage of the elevated online shopping activity with bargains of their own. It will be tough to keep up with the prices of a particular Samsung device across all of these sources, but we’re doing the dirty work for you. The prices that you see above are guaranteed to be the lowest for each Samsung product for Prime Day, and we’ll keep checking to make sure that stays true.