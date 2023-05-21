There are a lot of great surround systems out there, and while it isn’t often you can catch a significant discount on one from a brand like Samsung, today you can save $500 on the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle. This setup would regularly cost $1,900, but this deal brings the price down to $1,400. Samsung is including free shipping and easy returns with a purchase, and easy financing is available as well.

Why you should get the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle

Samsung has long been one of the most well-known names in consumer electronics, and its Q-Series surround sound systems keep it at the top of a lot of people’s list when shopping for home theater equipment. This 11.1.4-channel setup is one of its more premium offerings. This channel designation comes from its 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four up-firing channels.

This creates a true Dolby Atmos experience and floods the room with audio from all angles. Spearheading the charge is the Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar, which houses the 11 front-facing speakers and whose predecessor, the HW-Q990B, still ranks among the best soundbars. Premium, high quality home theater audio is a given with this surround sound system.

This wouldn’t be a modern surround system, however, without some smarts. This Samsung 11.1.4-channel setup includes built-in voice assistants. These will allow you to play your favorite songs or tune into your favorite shows, all with an easy voice command. And with Apple AirPlay 2 included, you can even connect a compatible iOS device wirelessly for access to your music, podcasts, and other digital content.

Other smart features include SpaceFit Sound Pro, which analyzes the room the soundbar is in and optimizes audio to suit. Game Mode Pro functions similarly when gaming, creating the perfect audio playback for gaming adventures. With modern technology allowing the space for there to be so many great surround sound systems on the market, it can be helpful to check out our ultimate surround sound guide.

While the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle would regularly set you back $1,900, today you can grab it for just $1,400 when buying directly from Samsung. This is a $500 savings, and Samsung is also including free shipping with your purchase.

