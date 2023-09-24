 Skip to main content
Ends tonight: Save $200 on this Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV

Albert Bassili
By
The Samsung Q70A 4K TV on a media console in a modern loft-style dwelling.
Samsung

If you’re looking for the best Samsung TV deals, this deal from Best Buy lets you grab this 55-inch Q70C  for just $800 rather than the usual $1,000. While that may still feel rather expensive, the Q70C is a great mid-to-high-end Samsung TV packed with many great features. That said, the deal is ending tonight, so if you like what you see, grab it before it expires.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV

So, what makes the Q70C special? Well, for starters, it has a QLED panel that recreates colors very vividly without losing brightness, an issue that traditional LED panels tend to have. It’s also helped a bit with its Dual-LED backlighting for extra brightness, so you can push the contrast and color reproduction pretty far. It also comes with Samsung’s proprietary Quantum HDR, which is offset by the fact that it’s missing HLG support, which most sports broadcasters use, so you’ll be missing out on that front if you enjoy watching many sports.

Even so, the base refresh rate of the Q70C is 120Hz, so the lack of HLG aside, it’s well suited for action-packed content like action movies and sports. Even better, if you’re a gamer, the 120Hz refresh rate helps with a better gaming experience, whether you’re running an Xbox Series X, a PS5, or a high-end gaming PC, and if that wasn’t enough, it even comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. As for your older content that isn’t 4k, Samsung throws in a 4k upscaler with the Q70C so that you can watch your older content on a higher resolution. However, it’s important to note that results can vary depending on the source resolution and quality.

Overall, the Q70C is a great TV if you’re looking for a high-contrast and high-refresh rate well suited for console and high-end gaming. Of course, don’t forget to grab the TV as soon as you can from Best Buy since the deal bringing it down to $800 is ending tonight, although if you’d like a couple more alternatives, there are a few other great TV deals you should look at.

