Samsung just knocked $900 off this massive 85-inch QLED TV

The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.
Samsung

It’s not often that one has the opportunity to grab a massive 85-inch TV, especially one as high-end as one from Samsung, but this deal on the Q70C is worth considering. Not only is it packed with quite a few Samsung tricks and features that make a great TV, but its large size makes it perfect for a home theater or any large living room area where you need a lot of space to fill. That’s especially the case if you aren’t sitting close to the TV and need something that will let you see everything clearly from several feet away. Luckily, while the Q70C usually costs $2,800, you can now grab it for just $1,900 directly from Samsung

Why you should buy the Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV

One thing that sets the Samsung Q70C apart from the pack is that it is a QLED TV, meaning it has excellent color reproduction and image fidelity, which is important for a screen this big where even small issues get ballooned out and become obvious. It also has dual-LED backlighting which adjusts based on the sort of content you’re watching so that you get the ideal contrast and a more realistic image, meaning it’s great if you’re a big fan of watching sports. Even better for sports watching, the Q70C comes with HGL, which is an HDR standard used by many sportscasters, so you’re going to feel as if you’re right in the middle of the action.

Of course, it also comes with HDR 10+, so it’s great for watching movies or other general content as well, and the Tizen smart platform is fully featured and integrated with many digital assistants. What’s interesting, though, is that it has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, making it not only great for action-packed content like action movies and sports but also gaming on the console or high-end gaming PCs. It even comes with AMD Freesync Premium to help avoid tearing, and if you don’t have a console, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access Xbox Gaming Hub to stream games directly to your TV, assuming you have a good enough connection.

Overall, the Samsung Q70C is an excellent all-around TV, whether you want to watch sports and movies or play video games, which makes its $1,900 price tag almost a steal from Samsung. That said, if it isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are some other great 85-inch TV deals you can take a look at, or just some more general TV deals as well.

