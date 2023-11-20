 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s best surround sound system is $500 off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
By
The Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar Bundle.
Amazon

While having a big-screen TV can be great, if you really want to take your home theater system to the next level, then grabbing a soundbar is one of the best things you can do. There are, of course, a lot of varieties out there, whether you’re going for something that has two channels or eleven, and while the latter might be expensive, it’s a great experience. On the bright side, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as the Q990C from Samsung, which makes some of the best soundbars on the market. In fact, you can grab it off Samsung directly for $1,400 instead of the usual $1,900, which is a substantial $500 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 ch. Soundbar

If you’re not familiar with what all the numbers in the name mean, you can get a detailed breakdown in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, but a quick reference is that it has 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer for the deeper bass sounds, and four upward-facing speakers that help with creating surround sound. As you can imagine, that means that you’re inundated with audio from all sides, and it helps with giving Dolby Atmos a real punch, which is great if you want that sort of deep immersive experience.

The Q99oC also has some great features, especially if you’re within the Samsung ecosystem. For example, if you own a Samsung TV, they can both work together using Q-Symphony to help create an even more immersive and loud experience. There are also special EQ adjustments to make voice lines clearer, as well as a mode for gaming. Connectivity is also pretty good, both to the TV through the various ports, and to an app on your phone which gives you that finer control.

Don't Miss:

All in all, if you’re looking for one of the best audio experiences you can get, it’s hard to beat the Q990C. That said, it is very expensive, even with the $500 discount from Samsung that brings it down to $1,400, but it’s certainly worth it. Of course, if you’d prefer something a bit less expensive, check out these Black Friday soundbar deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
I recommend shopping this Black Friday TV deal right now
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.

If you want a TV that doubles as a piece of art, then there's probably no better option than Samsung's The Frame. The QLED 4K TV is currently available with discounts of up to $1,000 from Samsung's Black Friday deals, with the smallest 32-inch model on sale for $550 instead of $600 for savings of $50, and the largest 85-inch model going for $3,300 instead of $4,300 for savings of $1,000. There's no telling how long stocks will last for this unique TV, and if the offers will stay online through to the shopping holiday, so if you're interested in any of the Frame TV Black Friday deals, you need to shop your desired size now.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV --

Read more
A massive Sonos Black Friday sale just started at Best Buy
Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals

You should keep your eye on Sonos deals during Black Friday because it's one of the most popular names in the audio industry. If you're planning to buy a new soundbar or speaker, you're in luck because Best Buy just launched a Sonos Black Friday sale. There are discounts on different kinds of devices, with prices ranging from affordable to expensive, so no matter your needs and budget, there's surely going to be a perfect offer for you from these Black Friday deals. You'll need to hurry in choosing what you'll purchase if you're interested though, because we're not sure when these bargains will expire -- there's no guarantee they'll last until Black Friday itself if Best Buy sells out of stock.

What to buy in Best Buy's Sonos Black Friday sale
If you're on the hunt for Black Friday soundbar deals, we highly recommend going for the Sonos Arc, which is

Read more
All the Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals happening now
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

With Black Friday deals already underway, the ever-popular and stylish Samsung The Frame TV has some massive discounts. Sure to look fantastic in your living room while not stealing too much focus, these are the TV deals you want to check out. Below, we've taken a look at what you need to know about the Samsung The Frame TV, or you can simply hit the buy button on the model that sounds most appealing for your situation. Everything from small 43-inch to 65-inch TV Black Friday deals are available on The Frame.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV --

Read more