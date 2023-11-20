While having a big-screen TV can be great, if you really want to take your home theater system to the next level, then grabbing a soundbar is one of the best things you can do. There are, of course, a lot of varieties out there, whether you’re going for something that has two channels or eleven, and while the latter might be expensive, it’s a great experience. On the bright side, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as the Q990C from Samsung, which makes some of the best soundbars on the market. In fact, you can grab it off Samsung directly for $1,400 instead of the usual $1,900, which is a substantial $500 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 ch. Soundbar

If you’re not familiar with what all the numbers in the name mean, you can get a detailed breakdown in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, but a quick reference is that it has 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer for the deeper bass sounds, and four upward-facing speakers that help with creating surround sound. As you can imagine, that means that you’re inundated with audio from all sides, and it helps with giving Dolby Atmos a real punch, which is great if you want that sort of deep immersive experience.

The Q99oC also has some great features, especially if you’re within the Samsung ecosystem. For example, if you own a Samsung TV, they can both work together using Q-Symphony to help create an even more immersive and loud experience. There are also special EQ adjustments to make voice lines clearer, as well as a mode for gaming. Connectivity is also pretty good, both to the TV through the various ports, and to an app on your phone which gives you that finer control.

All in all, if you’re looking for one of the best audio experiences you can get, it’s hard to beat the Q990C. That said, it is very expensive, even with the $500 discount from Samsung that brings it down to $1,400, but it’s certainly worth it. Of course, if you’d prefer something a bit less expensive, check out these Black Friday soundbar deals for alternatives.

