Save $2,000 on one of Samsung’s best 8K TVs for Black Friday

Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
One of the best Black Friday deals for TV enthusiasts comes straight from the source — Samsung. Today, you can buy a Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV for up to $2,000 off. The saving all depends on the size you want to buy with the biggest discount coming from the 85-inch model which is usually $6,000 but is currently down to $4,000 for a limited time only. We’ve got all the sizes and prices listed below along with plenty of info into why this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals around.

  • Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung has continued to push TV technology with the best 8K TVs along with plenty of the best QLED TVs too.

With the Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV, you get one of the best TVs https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/best-tvs/ around with it perfectly future proofed for 8K content. It uses Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LED technology so you get a billion colors and intense contrast at all times. That leads to you spotting details you simply wouldn’t see on other TVs with 1.5 times more lighting zones than regular Quantum Matrix technology.

While there might not be much 8K content around yet, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K means you get upscaled content with crisp detail, stunning depth, shading, and textures. At all times, you can enjoy deep blacks, bright highlights, and a huge spectrum of lifelike colors. There’s also auto HDR remastering which optimizes standard content to elevate whatever you’re viewing. Real Depth Enhancer Pro mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast giving you a superior experience while there’s 100% Color Volume too.

Even audio is exceptional with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ ensuring you feel like the sound is all around you.

Truly the ultimate TV for many people, the Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV looks fantastic no matter what you’re watching. It’s currently on sale now when you buy direct from Samsung so you can save up to $2,000 on the 85-inch model, up to $1,200 on the 75-inch model or $900 off the 65-inch model. Check it out now before the Black Friday sale ends soon.

