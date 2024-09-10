Samsung’s QNX1D Neo QLED TV is up to $1,550 off for a limited time

If you are thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with QLED TV deals, you may want to check out Samsung’s discounts for the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV. All sizes of the TV are on sale, with the smallest 55-inch model down to $1,250 from $1,800, for savings of $550, and the largest 85-inch model down to $2,450 from $4,000 for savings of $1,550. The bargains are likely related to the ongoing Samsung Discover event, which means you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible as they may be gone sooner than we expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV

The Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV isn’t just a regular QLED TV that uses quantum dots with its LED backlight for more accurate colors and incredible brightness. Samsung’s Neo QLED technology elevates it to greater heights as it replaces the traditional LED array with a mini-LED backlighting system that further improves image quality through individual lighting zones. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and access to streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen operating system, the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV is an amazing entertainment device for any family.

If you’re undecided between QLED TVs and OLED TVs, our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison highlights the reasons why you’d want to go for something like the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV. In addition to unapparelled brightness, QLED TVs offer longer life spans so you won’t need to replace them for a while, and there’s no risk of screen burn-ins. They’re also cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, and with Samsung’s offer, the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV gets even more affordable.

There are lots of TV deals that are linked to the Samsung Discover event, but the discounts that are available for the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV are among the best we’ve seen so far. All sizes of the QLED TV have their prices slashed, ranging from a $550 discount for the 55-inch model to bring its price down to $1,250 from $1,800, to a $1,550 discount for the 85-inch model that lowers its price to $2,450 from $4,000. If you think the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV will look amazing in your living room, choose the model that you want to buy and complete the transaction immediately to make sure you pocket the savings.