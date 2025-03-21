 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Samsung responds about firmware that bricked the Q990D soundbar

By
Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos Soundbar.
The Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos Soundbar Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Samsung has issued an official response in regards to the firmware update earlier in March that bricked the HW-Q990D soundbar — the best soundbar currently available — as well as some other Samsung models, including the HW-Q800D and HW-S801D. The following is the official response sent to Digital Trends by Samsung:

“Samsung Electronics has identified a software update error as the cause of the operational issue affecting certain 2024 soundbar devices. We are taking immediate action to resolve the situation. Samsung is offering free repairs for all affected units—regardless of warranty status.”

Recommended Videos

Earlier in the month, Samsung released firmware update 1020.7 that rendered the Q990D soundbar inoperable. Reports from users on the r/soundbars on RedditSamsung forums, and AVS Forum were posting about the update causing the soundbar to get stuck in eARC mode with no way to get it working again. (The story was originally reported by The Verge.)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

A moderator on the European Samsung forums messaged saying that Samsung AV Product Specialists were aware of the issue and an OTN (Over the Network) update was the cause of the bricking, and that the OTN update was suspended. Apparently the firmware update did not affect users that initiated the update over USB.

That original post from the Samsung forum moderator continued, “If your issue is the result of an OTN update, then it will be necessary to arrange an engineer’s inspection and repair in order to get this resolved.” Samsung’s official statement above doesn’t specifically indicate that non-working units will need to be sent in for repair instead of a new firmware fix being forced to resolve the problem, but if they do, at the very least it sounds as though Samsung will cover the cost.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
Watch this BBC report from 1971 about the ‘car radio of the future’
A car radio that was the future in 1971.

The next time you power up your snazzy in-car entertainment system, consider for a moment this BBC presenter who in 1971 was sent to report on a car-based contraption that back then was at the forefront of innovation.

The BBC recently shared the wonderfully nostalgic segment from Tomorrow’s World, a popular tech show that ran in the U.K. for nearly four decades until 2003.

Read more
Stuck with crappy video quality on YouTube? You’re not alone!
YouTube app in iOS app gallery.

If you have been struggling with poor video quality on YouTube, your perfectly usable internet connection has not to be blamed. It's all on YouTube, which is now working to address the issue.

While it's difficult to estimate the scale of the problem, too many people have taken to forums, such as Reddit, to report video quality similar to that we used to see in 2009. Reports on DownDetector also appear to have spiked over the last 24 hours.
What is YouTube doing about it?
YouTube recently acknowledged that a bug in YouTube was causing videos to launch in low quality even with high-speed and reliable internet connections. While some videos are streaming in 144p or 360p, switching to a higher quality may result in buffering.

Read more
We gave the Sonos Arc 4 out of 5 stars, and it has a steep discount today
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Soundbar in white with Sub.

If you’ve been dreaming about a premium home theater experience but can’t fathom running all that speaker wire and calibrating 11 or 13 audio channels, it sounds like you’re the ideal candidate for a Dolby Atmos soundbar. You’re in luck this week too, as one of the best Dolby Atmos bars is actually on sale:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sonos Arc Soundbar at Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and Sonos, you’ll only pay $650. The full price of this system is $900, and saving $250 on immersive audio is definitely one of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen all week!

Read more