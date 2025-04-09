 Skip to main content
Samsung reveals its 2025 OLED lineup, with prices starting at just $1,300

By
A person watches the Samsung 2025 OLED S95F series TV with his dog.
Samsung

If you’re looking for a new TV that fits your living room and your wallet, Samsung has unveiled its 2025 OLED lineup featuring three next-gen series for prices starting at $1,300. The company announced the new series on Wednesday, saying the new OLED TVs — S95F, S90F, and S85F — are equipped with the most advanced OLED Glare-Free technology to allow for viewing across any room without compromising picture and color quality.

“No two homes are the same, and we recognize that for some shoppers – sunlight and ambient lighting are often a top consideration when choosing which TV to buy for their space. We want to give them even more flexibility to enjoy their content when and where they want, without compromising great picture quality and color reproduction,” Lydia Cho, Head of Product for Home Entertainment at Samsung, said in a press release. “Our flagship S95F series offers all of that and more, featuring our best OLED Glare-Free technology yet, while maintaining pure blacks, clean whites, dramatic contrast and truly breathtaking, Pantone-validated color. Paired with our most advanced 4K processor, an upgraded refresh rate and a 30% brightness boost, you’ll experience the most realistic picture possible on a Samsung OLED TV.”

Here’s how the three models of the Samsung 2025 OLED TV stack up against each other.

Samsung 2025 OLED S95F Series TVs

Samsung 2025 OLED S95F series TV
Samsung

The S95F series of Samsung OLED TVs, considered the flagship series, have screen class sizes from 55 inches to 77 inches, with the 83-inch class size rolling out soon. In addition to eliminating glare and reflections from various forms of lighting, it’s powered by the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, which upscales graphics into 4K resolution, and makes gameplay smoother and faster with Motion Xcelerator 165Hz.

  • 55-inch S95F: $2,300
  • 65-inch S95F: $3,300
  • 77-inch S95F: $4,500

Samsung 2025 OLED S90F Series TVs

Samsung 2025 OLED S90F series TV
Samsung

The S90F series also runs on the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, and comes with AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which sharpens and smooths fast-moving objects so you don’t miss anything even if you blink, especially if you’re watching a football game. There are six screen size classes ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches, starting from $1,300.

  • 42-inch S90F: $1,300
  • 48-inch S90F: $1,500
  • 55-inch S90F: $1,800
  • 65-inch S90F: $2,500
  • 77-inch S90F: $3,500
  • 83-inch S90F: $5,400

Samsung 2025 OLED S85F Series TVs

Samsung 2025 OLED S85F series TV
Samsung

The S85F series runs on the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, and employs AI to enhance the details and colors of every image with Color Booster Pro. The screen sizes run from 55 inches to 83 inches, starting from $1,500.

  • 55-inch S85F: $1,500
  • 65-inch S85F: $2,000
  • 77-inch S85F: $3,000
  • 83-inch S85F: $4,500

The 2025 OLED TVs also come with Samsung Vision AI, which helps viewers engage with movies and shows with AI-powered tools, including click to search to provide access to content recommendations and actor bios, and Live Translate to translate foreign languages into your preferred language on live broadcasts. You can also control the TV with your Samsung Galaxy Watch via Universal Gestures, allowing you to scroll the screen by rotating the watch or return to the previous menu by making a fist.

The pricing for the 2025 OLED TV lineup comes on the heels of Samsung rolling out this year’s QLED TVs and soundbars for purchase. It also comes just a week after Sony revealed its lineup of 2025 Bravia OLED TVs in Tokyo, including the Bravia 8 Mark II QD-OLED, which is said to be 125% brighter than the A95L and will be available in both the 55- and 65-inch versions later this year.

Sansui builds on its OLED TV line with new sizes, and adds new AI gaming monitor
Sansui 65-inch OLED 65VO

Sansui made a surprise entry back into the U.S. market last fall with the release of its 55-inch OLED -- the least expensive OLED on the market. At hundreds less than competitors from LG, Samsung, and Sony, the company made waves when it came out. We had a sample in our test lab for an unboxing and were impressed with what we saw. Now at CES, the company is expanding the line to three sizes -- 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models.

There's an enhanced karaoke mode for family nights that adds some gamification with performance scoring for pitch, rhythm, and style accuracy. It will also keep track of rankings with a family leaderboard, and can track individual progress as your karaoke skills improve. All sizes will have Dolby Vision and Atmos support, 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

Read more
LG’s 2025 OLED TVs continue to get even better, but without MLA
The LG G5 and C5 OLED TVs in LG's CES 2025 suite.

While LG is going all-in this year at CES 2025 on a revamp and expansion of its QNED TV line, we can't forget what LG is known for -- amazing OLED TVs that deliver top-notch performance every year. On the surface, the 2025 OLED TV line looks to continue that trend, with some nice added improvements to light output and some added OLED evo features that should excite gamers.

Although the most interesting news about the OLED line is more about what isn't included. There are no MLA (Micro Lens Array) OLED panels this year on any model series. Let me say that again: The brightness-improving MLA technology LG introduced with the LG G3 is absent from all of the 2025 OLED TV models.

Read more
What is OLED TV? The premium display technology explained
LG G4 OLED

Looking for a new TV? Then there's no doubt you're considering and OLED TV. The class-leading television technology, which stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, has captured the imaginations of home entertainment enthusiasts worldwide for its stunning picture quality, (nearly) unrivaled black levels, and vibrant colors.

But what is OLED TV? What makes it better (or worse) than other TV technologies out there, such as QLED, mini-LED, or QD-OLED? In our OLED explainer, we'll investigate what OLED TV is, how it works, who makes OLED TVs, and why it might be the right choice for your next television purchase.
Understanding OLED technology
OLED TVs utilize organic compounds in their individual pixels that emit their own light (known as "self-emissive") when an electric current is passed through them. Traditional LED, QLED, or LCD TVs, in contrast, require a backlight to illuminate their pixels on the screen. OLED's ability to control the brightness of individual pixels leads to the superior picture quality OLEDs are known for. We get into that a bot more next.
Key benefits of OLED TVs
LG M3 Wireless OLED Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Read more