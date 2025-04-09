Samsung reveals its 2025 OLED lineup, with prices starting at just $1,300

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung 2025 OLED S95F Series TVs Samsung 2025 OLED S90F Series TVs Samsung 2025 OLED S85F Series TVs

If you’re looking for a new TV that fits your living room and your wallet, Samsung has unveiled its 2025 OLED lineup featuring three next-gen series for prices starting at $1,300. The company announced the new series on Wednesday, saying the new OLED TVs — S95F, S90F, and S85F — are equipped with the most advanced OLED Glare-Free technology to allow for viewing across any room without compromising picture and color quality.

“No two homes are the same, and we recognize that for some shoppers – sunlight and ambient lighting are often a top consideration when choosing which TV to buy for their space. We want to give them even more flexibility to enjoy their content when and where they want, without compromising great picture quality and color reproduction,” Lydia Cho, Head of Product for Home Entertainment at Samsung, said in a press release. “Our flagship S95F series offers all of that and more, featuring our best OLED Glare-Free technology yet, while maintaining pure blacks, clean whites, dramatic contrast and truly breathtaking, Pantone-validated color. Paired with our most advanced 4K processor, an upgraded refresh rate and a 30% brightness boost, you’ll experience the most realistic picture possible on a Samsung OLED TV.”

Recommended Videos

Here’s how the three models of the Samsung 2025 OLED TV stack up against each other.

Samsung 2025 OLED S95F Series TVs

The S95F series of Samsung OLED TVs, considered the flagship series, have screen class sizes from 55 inches to 77 inches, with the 83-inch class size rolling out soon. In addition to eliminating glare and reflections from various forms of lighting, it’s powered by the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, which upscales graphics into 4K resolution, and makes gameplay smoother and faster with Motion Xcelerator 165Hz.

55-inch S95F : $2,300

: $2,300 65-inch S95F : $3,300

: $3,300 77-inch S95F: $4,500

Samsung 2025 OLED S90F Series TVs

The S90F series also runs on the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, and comes with AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which sharpens and smooths fast-moving objects so you don’t miss anything even if you blink, especially if you’re watching a football game. There are six screen size classes ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches, starting from $1,300.

42-inch S90F : $1,300

: $1,300 48-inch S90F : $1,500

: $1,500 55-inch S90F : $1,800

: $1,800 65-inch S90F : $2,500

: $2,500 77-inch S90F : $3,500

: $3,500 83-inch S90F: $5,400

Samsung 2025 OLED S85F Series TVs

The S85F series runs on the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, and employs AI to enhance the details and colors of every image with Color Booster Pro. The screen sizes run from 55 inches to 83 inches, starting from $1,500.

55-inch S85F : $1,500

: $1,500 65-inch S85F : $2,000

: $2,000 77-inch S85F : $3,000

: $3,000 83-inch S85F: $4,500

The 2025 OLED TVs also come with Samsung Vision AI, which helps viewers engage with movies and shows with AI-powered tools, including click to search to provide access to content recommendations and actor bios, and Live Translate to translate foreign languages into your preferred language on live broadcasts. You can also control the TV with your Samsung Galaxy Watch via Universal Gestures, allowing you to scroll the screen by rotating the watch or return to the previous menu by making a fist.

The pricing for the 2025 OLED TV lineup comes on the heels of Samsung rolling out this year’s QLED TVs and soundbars for purchase. It also comes just a week after Sony revealed its lineup of 2025 Bravia OLED TVs in Tokyo, including the Bravia 8 Mark II QD-OLED, which is said to be 125% brighter than the A95L and will be available in both the 55- and 65-inch versions later this year.