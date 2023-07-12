Samsung is having a flash sale on its S90C QD-OLED 4K TV

Samsung has its own sale to rival the Prime Day deals coming out of Amazon at the moment. That means some deep discounts on excellent TVs. One of our highlights is being able to buy the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV at a great price. Depending on the size you buy, you can save between $300 and $400 off the excellent TV and Samsung’s first OLED-based TV. If you want a truly high-end TV, these are the pick of the Prime Day TV deals right now. If you know you want this TV, you know what to do — hit the buy button below and choose your size. If you still want to know more, here’s some further insight into what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90C OLED TV

As you’d expect from one of the best TV brands, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is truly packed with features. It doesn’t just settle on being an OLED TV and leaving it at that. Sure, you get beautifully pure blacks and bright whites, along with vibrant colors, but it does so much more. It’s assisted by its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so whatever you watch is better than ever. Alongside that is Quantum HDR which uses AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that need to be brighter, as well as darker, and ensuring both work just as well in conjunction.

The TV is also Pantone Validated so you get dramatic hues and vivid color palettes that are accurate and better than elsewhere. For gamers or action movie fans, there’s also Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro with its ability to handle fast-moving action at up to 120Hz refresh rate with Game Motion Plus going up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected content. It’s those kinds of things that ensure visually, this is one of the best TVs around.

You also get great sound courtesy of Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite with the latter making it feel more like you’re in the thick of the action. With a compatible Q-Series or S-Series soundbar, you can also pair up the speakers with the soundbar to operate as one.

A seriously great TV, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is the one you want in your living room. Usually, it costs from $1,900 for the 55-inch model. Right now, you can buy the 55-inch variety for $1,600, saving $300, or you can opt for the 65-inch model for $3,000 or the 77-inch variety for $3,200. Whatever you go for, you’re going to love how great movies look on this TV.

