 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung is having a flash sale on its S90C QD-OLED 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung S95C OLED
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends

Samsung has its own sale to rival the Prime Day deals coming out of Amazon at the moment. That means some deep discounts on excellent TVs. One of our highlights is being able to buy the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV at a great price. Depending on the size you buy, you can save between $300 and $400 off the excellent TV and Samsung’s first OLED-based TV. If you want a truly high-end TV, these are the pick of the Prime Day TV deals right now. If you know you want this TV, you know what to do — hit the buy button below and choose your size. If you still want to know more, here’s some further insight into what to expect from it.

  • Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV —
  • Samsung 77-inch S90C OLED TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung S90C OLED TV

As you’d expect from one of the best TV brands, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is truly packed with features. It doesn’t just settle on being an OLED TV and leaving it at that. Sure, you get beautifully pure blacks and bright whites, along with vibrant colors, but it does so much more. It’s assisted by its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so whatever you watch is better than ever. Alongside that is Quantum HDR which uses AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that need to be brighter, as well as darker, and ensuring both work just as well in conjunction.

The TV is also Pantone Validated so you get dramatic hues and vivid color palettes that are accurate and better than elsewhere. For gamers or action movie fans, there’s also Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro with its ability to handle fast-moving action at up to 120Hz refresh rate with Game Motion Plus going up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected content. It’s those kinds of things that ensure visually, this is one of the best TVs around.

Related

You also get great sound courtesy of Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite with the latter making it feel more like you’re in the thick of the action. With a compatible Q-Series or S-Series soundbar, you can also pair up the speakers with the soundbar to operate as one.

A seriously great TV, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is the one you want in your living room. Usually, it costs from $1,900 for the 55-inch model. Right now, you can buy the 55-inch variety for $1,600, saving $300, or you can opt for the 65-inch model for $3,000 or the 77-inch variety for $3,200. Whatever you go for, you’re going to love how great movies look on this TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy has 44 OLED TVs discounted for Prime Day (from $600)
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

There are some amazing Prime Day deals going on and we're not just talking about what Amazon has to offer. Over at Best Buy, there are some extra sweet Prime Day TV deals on OLED TVs with TVs starting from just $600. Whether you're dipping your toe into the wonders of OLED technology or buying a high-end beast of a TV for your home cinema setup, there's something here for you. It's worth clicking the button below to see the full wealth of OLED TVs on sale right now. If you're not sure where to start though, keep reading while we take you through a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy OLED TV sale
OLED technology means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others. That way, you get extraordinarily deep blacks at the same time as vibrant colors, meaning there's never a part of the screen that looks wrong. LG is one of the best TV brands for OLED but it's also worth considering Sony, and Samsung, although the latter is relatively new to OLED.

Read more
4K to 8K: There’s no shortage of Samsung Prime Day TV deals
samsung 55 inch qn700b neo qled 8k tv deal best buy june 2023 resized promotional render

Prime Day deals might technically be an Amazon-only kind of thing, but that hasn't stopped other retailers from getting in on the act. Some of the best Prime Day TV deals are currently available at Best Buy with a particular focus on some super sweet Samsung TV deals. In fact, there are so many excellent deals going on that we recommend clicking through the button below to see exactly what's there. Samsung makes TVs covering all kinds of budgets from cheaper models to the most high-end tech around so check out the sale below. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the Samsung TV deals sale.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV sale
As one of the best TV brands, whatever you buy from Samsung is guaranteed to be worth your time and money. One of its best TVs that we always recommend is the Samsung The Frame TV.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is definitely cheaper than you think for Prime Day
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Prime Day deals might be Amazon's thing but that hasn't stopped other retailers from launching their own sales. By doing so, you gain more variety and more ways to save big. One of the more tempting Prime Day TV deals comes from Walmart. Today, you can buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV for $498, saving $80 off the regular price of $578. It might not be a household name but you do gain a huge screen at a fantastic price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV
Onn. won't feature on any best TV brands list but if you have a small budget, you'll get a fair amount for the price. In the case of the Onn. 75-inch Onn 4K TV, you get a huge display, of course. A 75-inch panel is moving into room-filling territory and is sure to look great in your living room. It's a frameless TV tool so its bezels are practically non-existent so it'll look good on a TV stand or when wall-mounted. The latter is easily achieved thanks to being VESA mount compatible.

Read more